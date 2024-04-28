Baseball demolishes Northwood 11–1

The baseball team (12–2) crushed the Northwood Gladiators (5–6) 11–1 this Saturday.

Junior Sammy Angel started on the bump for the Vikes, allowing three hits and zero runs over two innings, striking out five batters while not giving up a walk. Junior Connor Werkman pitched four innings in relief for the Vikes, allowing three hits and one run with four strikeouts.

The Vikes were productive at the plate and recorded 11 hits, among the offensive highlights, junior Cole Roman hit a grand slam putting the Vikes up 5–0. Just four batters later, senior Ethan Carboni hammered a triple to right field, which plated three runs.

Senior Ethan Murley also went three-for-five at the plate, leading the Vikes in hits. Whitman ran wild on the base paths, stealing eight bases in the game.

The Vikes will play their next game on Tuesday against Quince Orchard (12–3) at home.