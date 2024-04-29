Track and field competes at Gator Invitational

On Saturday, April 27th the track and field team took on the Gator Track & Field Invitational. This meet was very selective and competitive with only 30 entries per gender. But that had nothing on the Vikes as they had a total of five top-ten placements.

Junior Mateo Gros-Slovinsky had an exceptional meet yet again, placing third in the boys’ 800-meter with a personal record of 1:55.69 minutes. He also placed third in the boys’ 1600-meter with another record of 4:15.85 minutes. Freshman Jonah Greszler showed out yet again with two personal records of 9:54.33 minutes in the Boys 3200-meter and 4:40.15 minutes in the Boys 1600-meter. To finish it off for the boys, Zack Pritts got a personal record of 2:01.56 minutes in the Boys’ 800-meter.

Junior Katherine Greenwald started strong for the girls in sixth place with a personal record of 5:04.90 minutes in the Girls’ 1600-meter and getting six points for Whitman. Junior Onehizeme Egbiremon had another amazing meet placing fifth in the Girls’ High Jump, with her best height being 1.48 meters. Ava Wilson carried out her strong streak, placing fourth for the Girls’ Pole Vault with a height of 3.05 meters.

The Vikes look to finish off the season strong as they take on counties and regionals.