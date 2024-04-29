Girls lacrosse suffers first loss of the season to Sherwood 16–11

The girls’ lacrosse team (9–1) suffered their first loss of the season against the Sherwood Warriors (9–0) 16–11 on Saturday afternoon.

The Vikes started strong in the first quarter, taking the lead at the beginning of the game. Senior Caroline Reichert and junior Quinn Foa had consistent shots on goal throughout, scoring a collective six points for Whitman.

Despite the Vikes’ skill on the offensive side, their momentum slowed as the Warriors gained the lead in the second quarter. The Warriors had two strong players who ran the ball up the field quickly and scored the majority of the shots they attempted. Sherwood was fast with their ball movement and blazed down the field with ease. Making swift decisions on offense, they quickly hit the back of the net multiple times in a row.

Although the Vikes were outmatched on Saturday, the girls played hard throughout the game. The Vikes look to bounce back on Monday against Montgomery Blair (4–4) away at 5:30 pm.