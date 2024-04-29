The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Track and field competes at Gator Invitational
Boys lacrosse falls to Sherwood 12–9
Girls lacrosse suffers first loss of the season to Sherwood 16–11
Baseball demolishes Northwood 11–1
Photo of the Day, 4/26: Muslim Student Association hosts presentation for genocide awareness
April 28, 2024

Girls lacrosse suffers first loss of the season to Sherwood 16–11

By Kavya Rajani
April 29, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ lacrosse team (9–1) suffered their first loss of the season against the Sherwood Warriors (9–0) 16–11 on Saturday afternoon.

The Vikes started strong in the first quarter, taking the lead at the beginning of the game. Senior Caroline Reichert and junior Quinn Foa had consistent shots on goal throughout, scoring a collective six points for Whitman. 

Despite the Vikes’ skill on the offensive side, their momentum slowed as the Warriors gained the lead in the second quarter. The Warriors had two strong players who ran the ball up the field quickly and scored the majority of the shots they attempted. Sherwood was fast with their ball movement and blazed down the field with ease. Making swift decisions on offense, they quickly hit the back of the net multiple times in a row. 

Although the Vikes were outmatched on Saturday, the girls played hard throughout the game. The Vikes look to bounce back on Monday against Montgomery Blair (4–4) away at 5:30 pm. 

About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

