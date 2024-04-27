Softball narrowly defeats Blair 12–11

The Softball team (10–3) defeated the Blair Blazers (8–4) 12–11 in a thrilling seven-run comeback.

Senior Katie Frick started for the Vikes and pitched her way to another win.

The Vikes got off to a hot start, taking a 3–0 lead in the third inning. However, the lead wouldn’t last long. A six-run third inning and four-run fifth inning put the Blazers ahead with a 10–4 lead. Both teams traded runs in the sixth inning, and the Vikes found themselves down six heading into the last inning.

The Vikes got hot and cut the lead to just one after big hits from sophomore Ainsley Hollis, freshman Julia Marcou and senior Harper Barnowski. With a runner on first with two outs, sophomore Sienna Rancilio delivered a clutch triple and scored on an error to give the Vikes a 12–11 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Frick struck out two batters to close out the game and give the Vikes a narrow victory.

Sophomore Asha Tallapragada, senior Greta Berglund and Rancilio led the Vikes with three hits in the win.

The Vikes will play Sherwood (11–1) on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. at home.

