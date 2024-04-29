Boys lacrosse falls to Sherwood 12–9

The boys’ lacrosse team (8–2) suffered a defeat to the Sherwood Warriors (9–1) 12–9 Saturday afternoon.

For the Vikes, it was a highly anticipated game between two teams that each had one loss coming in. Sherwood was a state finalist last year, so for the Vikes it was a game to prove their potential on the field. The first half was evenly matched as both teams came out aggressive and energetic. Junior Drew Delano tallied a hat trick in the first half leading to a 5–5 tie at halftime.

In the second half, Sherwood took control of possession and forced pressure on the Vikes’ defense. This caused some uncharacteristic turnovers by the Vikes, allowing Sherwood to take control of the game and eventually defeat the Vikes.

Senior Lachland Overdahl and junior Drew Delano both reached the 100-goal mark on their Whitman careers in the game.

The Vikes will look to get back on track when they hit the road to take on the Blair Blazers (4–4) Monday night at 7:15 p.m.