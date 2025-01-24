LASJ launches food pantry, providing essential resources

The Leadership Academy for Social Justice (LASJ) launched a food pantry to address food insecurity in the Whitman community and nearby areas, Jan 15. The initiative aims to offer essential resources and support to individuals and families in need.

LASJ will host monthly drives encouraging students, teachers and staff to donate items for the pantry. The pantry’s drive is scheduled for Jan. 21-23, open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. LASJ is seeking donations of non-perishable items such as canned fruit, breakfast cereals, pasta and hygiene products.

In a community letter, LASJ said they are devoted to ensuring equal access to essential resources. With more than 27,000 students in Montgomery County facing food insecurity, LASJ believes the pantry will provide critical support to families throughout the community.

LASJ Student Director Addison Rosenburg said they are looking forward to helping those in need through the pantry.

“It’s really one of those action items we want to emphasize within the program of just getting out there and actually serving the community,” Rosenberg said. “Honestly, I just hope that the pantry takes off really well and that we get a lot of support from the community.”

To establish the pantry, LASJ partnered with So, What Else, a nonprofit organization committed to eliminating food insecurity in the Maryland and D.C. area. In 2024, So, What Else distributed 100 million pounds of food across the DMV region.

LASJ Lead Teacher Sheryl Freedman encourages students to become involved within the community.

“I think there’s a lot of ways to get involved, and that could look like donating food or other pantry supplies, volunteering time, creating an environment at Whitman where this is a resource that should be celebrated and not discriminated against,” Freedman said.

The pantry will also offer Whitman students SSL opportunities to volunteer during the food drive. Volunteers will sort and organize food donations from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 24, 27 and 28. The final organizing day will be Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“I hope for the future of the pantry that it is utilized by the folks who need it,” Freedman said, “in a way that allows them to feel supported by Whitman.”





