Caroline Freeland Urban Park reopens in Bethesda Row

By Shahmeer Ali
December 4, 2024
@MontgomeryParks via X
Caroline Freeland Urban Park reopened on Arlington Road in downtown Bethesda following a $3.3 million renovation by Montgomery County, Nov. 9. The redesigned park now features a larger playground, new equipment, swing benches and accessible pathways to make it more inviting and inclusive for visitors of all ages.

The updated playground includes a towering central structure with platforms and slides of varying heights, climbing features for older and younger children, a swing set, a three-way see-saw and a smaller play structure for toddlers.

Local residents are already taking advantage of the improvements. Eighth-grade student Aksel Rodriguez said he was enthusiastic about the reopening and plans to visit the park more often.

“Bethesda felt so dry without a park, and now that it’s here, it’s a lot better,” Rodriguez said. “There’s lots of people here every day. I specifically liked the new seating.”

Many in the Bethesda community have eagerly awaited the park’s reopening and are excited to use it. Bethesda resident and parent Santa Balnana also praised the renovations during her first visit.

“We have been waiting a long time for it to open,” Balnana said. “I think it’s a great way for kids to get out, play and be active.”

With screen time on the rise among children, parents are increasingly emphasizing outdoor activities, such as those offered at the revamped park. The space provides opportunities for children to stay active and build social connections while giving families a central community hub.

The renovation is part of a broader transformation in downtown Bethesda, which has seen significant changes in recent years. Restaurants such as Raku and Mon Ami Gabi in Bethesda Row have undergone full-scale renovations, while new additions like Tacombi and AP Pizza Shop have opened nearby. The plaza area in front of Anthropologie now boasts a modern white design and a water fountain, a popular spot for children. Retail options have also expanded, with stores like Viuori and Madewell arriving in the area.

Not everyone is thrilled with the changes. Some longtime residents and students have expressed nostalgia for the old Bethesda, citing the loss of spaces like the previous Barnes & Noble and the tree-shaded seating area that gave the town a more traditional feel.

Junior Adi Shankman has noticed the recent changes and has conflicting feelings.

“I used to love going to the Barnes Noble and that one coffee shop that closed down,” Shankman said. “But I have been enjoying the new seating areas, I think they make the place look a lot nicer.”



About the Contributor
Shahmeer Ali
Shahmeer Ali, News Writer
Grade 11