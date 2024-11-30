Photo of the Day, 11/19: WhitTalks hosts guest speaker Dr. Barabara Lipska

Dr. Barabara Lipska, a best-selling brain research author, neuroscientist and mental health advocate, spoke about her career and life story in a WhitTalks presentation Tuesday in the Media Center.

WhitTalks is a student-led speaker series program aimed to guide students through their academic and career journeys by introducing a variety of panelists to share their life stories and professional experiences. WhitTalks holds monthly events open to all students and experts in fields ranging from AI to biomedicine to politics, with the most recent guest being U.S. Congressman Jamie Raskin.

Lipska joined the WhitTalks meeting over Zoom to share her experience writing her book “A Neuroscientist Who Lost Her Mind,” describing her story of melanoma that spread to her brain and changed the course of her life.

“I had tumors in the parts of the brain that are responsible for thinking, feeling and emotions,” Lipska said at the event. “It will leave a mark forever on my brain and on my body. I cannot do many things that I love because of this illness.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lipska’s experience with cancer pushed her to study neuroscience, she said in her speech. She mentioned that she didn’t know that working as a neuroscientist and researching mental illness would end up benefiting her own life.

Lipska offered advice to students and answered their questions. She also told students that playing sports and staying in shape were significant factors in helping her survive cancer.

WhitTalks President Ria Gulati stated that the club provides valuable opportunities for students to explore potential professions.

“I think it’s a really nice experience for students to understand other career opportunities and life stories that they wouldn’t originally be exposed to,” Gulati said.





