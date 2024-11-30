The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Photo of the Day, 11/19: WhitTalks hosts guest speaker Dr. Barabara Lipska

By Ella Kotelanski
November 30, 2024
Ella Kotelanski
Dr. Barabara Lipska, a best-selling brain research author, neuroscientist and mental health advocate, spoke about her career and life story in a WhitTalks presentation Tuesday in the Media Center.

Dr. Barabara Lipska, a best-selling brain research author, neuroscientist and mental health advocate, spoke about her career and life story in a WhitTalks presentation Tuesday in the Media Center.

WhitTalks is a student-led speaker series program aimed to guide students through their academic and career journeys by introducing a variety of panelists to share their life stories and professional experiences. WhitTalks holds monthly events open to all students and experts in fields ranging from AI to biomedicine to politics, with the most recent guest being U.S. Congressman Jamie Raskin.

Lipska joined the WhitTalks meeting over Zoom to share her experience writing her book “A Neuroscientist Who Lost Her Mind,” describing her story of melanoma that spread to her brain and changed the course of her life.

“I had tumors in the parts of the brain that are responsible for thinking, feeling and emotions,” Lipska said at the event. “It will leave a mark forever on my brain and on my body. I cannot do many things that I love because of this illness.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lipska’s experience with cancer pushed her to study neuroscience, she said in her speech. She mentioned that she didn’t know that working as a neuroscientist and researching mental illness would end up benefiting her own life.

Lipska offered advice to students and answered their questions. She also told students that playing sports and staying in shape were significant factors in helping her survive cancer.

WhitTalks President Ria Gulati stated that the club provides valuable opportunities for students to explore potential professions.

“I think it’s a really nice experience for students to understand other career opportunities and life stories that they wouldn’t originally be exposed to,” Gulati said.



View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Montgomery College hosted an Apprenticeship Fair yesterday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., open to all MCPS students. Attending students visited booths with various apprenticeship opportunities around the county and attended two sessions covering the fundamentals of apprenticeships, from financial literacy to finding the right career path.
Photo of the Day, 11/19: Montgomery College hosts annual apprenticeship fair
Montgomery County (MoCo) has finalized the results of the Nov. 5 general election, with hundreds of thousands of residents participating through early voting, mail-in ballots and in-person voting.
Montgomery County ballot results, explained
Committed athletes pose for photos with family, coaches at Signing Day.
Whitman celebrates student-athletes at Signing Day
Montgomery County voters elected Rita Montoya as the at-large Board of Education (BOE) representative, Natalie Zimmerman as the District Two representative and Laura M. Stewart as the District Four representative, Nov. 5.
Montgomery County Board of Education election results
The 2024 election was one week ago, and it was a decisive victory for the GOP, one that will shape the future of America.
One week later: 2024 election recap
The first Montgomery County Regional Student Government Association (MCR-SGA) general assembly of the year took place at Montgomery Blair High School, Oct. 23.
MCR-SGA hosts annual general assembly meeting at Blair High School
More in Spotlight
It was the final days of summer when “Black Myth: Wukong” — a new video game taking place in ancient China — entered the spotlight.
Critics vs. Gamers: the widening gap between reviews and reality
Following a series of hate-based crimes at Whitman, administrators created the Leadership Academy of Social Justice (LASJ) in 2020.
Discussing diversity shouldn’t feel like a punishment
In traditional rom-coms, a “meet-cute” refers to the moment introducing two love interests, often in a whimsical, fantastical way. However, their meet-cute for chef Almut Brühl (Florence Pugh) and cereal company representative Tobias Durand (Andrew Garfield) isn't exactly typical: Almut hits Tobias with her car.
"We Live in Time," a devastating love story
Girls Soccer makes history as they win fourth consecutive state championship 3–0 against Crofton
Girls Soccer makes history as they win fourth consecutive state championship 3–0 against Crofton
Rows of eight-year-olds grip their pencils, following delicate dotted outlines, tracing continuous letters to form words and phrases. This image may evoke memories of elementary school for current high school students, but it is an increasingly uncommon experience for younger students today.
Grammar matters: The overlooked problem with modern English education
Tyler Okonma, more commonly known as “Tyler, the Creator” released his most recent album, “CHROMAKOPIA,” Oct. 28. The album is a major breakthrough for both the artist and the industry as a whole.
Every song on Tyler, the Creator’s "CHROMAKOPIA," explained
About the Contributor
Ella Kotelanski
Ella Kotelanski, News Writer
Grade 11 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Poppy seed