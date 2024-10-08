The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Jamie Raskin visits Whitman to discuss careers in government, policy

By Rishith Alimchandani
October 4, 2024

U.S. Congressman Jamie Raskin visited Whitman’s media center Sep. 17 for a WhitTalks presentation where he spoke about his career in politics, law and activism. 

During the event, which took place during lunch, students had the chance to interact with the politician and learn about government opportunities.

WhitTalks, a speaker series designed to help Whitman students explore career paths and opportunities, organized the event.

Having graduated from Harvard University and Harvard Law School, Raskin spent over 25 years teaching constitutional law at American University before entering politics. Between 2006 and 2016, Raskin served three terms as a Maryland State Senator. Since 2017, Raskin has represented Maryland’s 8th Congressional District, which includes Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac. He is also a Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2021, Raskin led the impeachment team during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump and served on the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. 

Raskin began his address by outlining the timeline of his career, highlighting his work on the legalization of gay marriage and criminal justice reform.

“If you think the government is perfect, the death penalty is great,” Raskin told students during the event. “But if you think the government can make mistakes like everyone else, then you don’t want to invest public policy into a system that risks the erroneous killing of an innocent person.”

Raskin discussed his entry into state-level politics in 2006 when he ran for a seat in the Maryland State Senate. He recalled a woman approaching him after his speech, expressing her admiration for his campaign but advising him to stop advocating for legalizing gay marriage because she thought it would never happen. Raskin used this example to illustrate his belief that politics should reflect morality, as he strives to bring what he believes is right into the world, even when others are doubtful.

WhitTalks President senior Ria Gulati said the event was inspiring and she hopes to continue expanding the series to provide Whitman students with new opportunities.

“We’ve never had a politician on a panel at Whitman, so it added a unique perspective and career that students were able to learn about,” Gulati said. “There was excellent participation and engagement during the event, with students asking questions during and after.”

During the 50-minute event, Raskin spoke for around 20 minutes about his life and career before passing the mic to students for half an hour of questions. 

Junior Auggie Teller attended the event and said he enjoyed its interactive environment.

“It was a good event, and we were able to challenge his ideas and ask questions,” Teller said. “I also was able to learn about some of his policies and accolades.”

Raskin stressed the vital role students play in shaping America’s future. He highlighted that youth possess the power to drive meaningful change through activism, voting and public service.

“I hope to encourage students to get involved in politics, as it is an honorable calling,” Raskin said. “I’ve always been an advocate for term limits even in Congress, and I’m a proud supporter of passing the torch to new generations.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
The 16-year-old suspect fled the scene before officers arrived but turned himself in to First District Police, Sept. 23.
Shooting near Watkins Elementary raises concerns about school safety
The MCPS Office of Strategic Initiatives creates policies for student mobile device use. Last revised in January 2024, the existing regulation prohibits cell phone use during the school day in elementary schools; however, in middle and high schools, cell phone policies are under individual schools’ jurisdiction.
Whitman administration institutes new cell phone policy to reduce classroom distractions
Katya Kuzemka, an admissions counselor at the University of Maryland; Evelyn Trier, the assistant director of admissions at Mount Holyoke College; and Daisy Faria, the College and Career Coordinator at Gaithersburg High School served as the panelists.
MoCo EmpowHer hosts third annual College Expert and Alumni Panel
Student leaders set up tables with decorated tri-fold posters, many of which featured QR codes and sign-up notebooks for students to register easily.
Photo of the Day, 9/17: Whitman Clubs Night 2024
Since its launch, MC Groceries members have made over 700 orders using their Instacart Health Fresh Funds, totaling roughly 12,000 items, according to MCPS data. MC Groceries is the first time a government has provided online food stipends directly facing food insecurity using Instacart.
Montgomery County partners with Instacart to fight child hunger
Photo of the Day, 9/6: Fall sports kickoff
Photo of the Day, 9/6: Fall sports kickoff
More in Spotlight
Some psychiatrists and neuroscientists have been using the term “digital dementia” to describe the cognitive impairments caused by excessive screen usage.
Digital dementia: screenagers make “brain rot” literal
Q&A with new Whitman Principal Gregory Miller
Q&A with new Whitman Principal Gregory Miller
Besides Harris and Clinton most recently, dozens of women have run for president, breaking barriers along the way.
A history of U.S. female presidential candidates
Due to the sport’s low cost, low intensity and low chance of injury, pickleball initially appealed to older generations. Eventually, the game’s simplicity reached all ages and became a recreational activity that anyone could play.
MCPS launches pickleball at all 25 high schools
Gambino has stocked his discography with many different genres of music, from his earlier experimental hip-hop/indie mixtapes to his award-winning soulful R&B album “Awaken, My Love!” His newest and final album, “Bando Stone & The New World,” is a culmination of Gambino’s many years of genre experimentation, featuring the most extensive set of songs on any Gambino LP.
Childish Gambino’s “The New World Tour” Concert Review
The teams’ preseason was somewhat of a letdown, but they can still bounce back and be a competitive team in the NFL this season as their schedule could see them winning up to nine games in the season, or falling short and only winning five.
Washington Commanders preseason takeaways and season outlook
About the Contributor
Rishith Alimchandani
Rishith Alimchandani, News Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? New York City