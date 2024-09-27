Photo of the Day, 9/17: Whitman Clubs Night 2024

Whitman students explored over 170 clubs at the annual Clubs Night on Tuesday. The event was held in the first-floor hallways and the cafeteria due to inclement weather.

The PTSA and SGA organized the event, which showcased a variety of student-led clubs ranging from the Kung Fu Club to the Marine Science Club.

Junior Sofia Rodriguez attended the event and said she was enthusiastic about the variety of clubs on display there. The event’s ability to bring together students with diverse passions fostered a sense of community, Rodriguez said.

“Clubs night is exciting because you can see all the communities and interests in Whitman,” Rodriguez said. “It’s helpful to see all the options the school has and try new things.”

Student leaders set up tables with decorated tri-fold posters, many of which featured QR codes and sign-up notebooks for students to register easily.

This year, sisters Maddie and Sydney Ashin created VikesROCK, a club that partners with local elementary schools to teach students the values of kindness, compassion and respect.

“We prepared for Clubs Night by contacting Ashburton Elementary and Bradley Hills Elementary to start planning events,” junior Sydney Ashin said. “We also made a poster board and gave students free bracelets to invite them to join our club.”

Several prominent returning clubs had tables, including DECA, Model UN, Best Buddies, Speech and Debate and Minority Scholars Program.

In addition to the diverse array of clubs showcased, a variety of local food trucks were located in the bus loop. The food trucks featured options such as Bun’d Up Korean, The Crêpe Shope, Authentic Jamaican Cuisine, Dogs Burgers Fries and several ice cream trucks.

Junior Olivia Gannon is the president of the Ayudar Para Cambiar club, which raises money for nonprofits that build schools in Central America. Clubs night this year was fun and fulfilling, she said.

“I loved Clubs Night,” Gannon said. “It’s so much fun to be able to share passions and connect with classmates you normally might not have been able to meet.”