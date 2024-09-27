The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Photo of the Day, 9/17: Whitman Clubs Night 2024

By Rishith Alimchandani
September 19, 2024
Rishith Alimchandani
Student leaders set up tables with decorated tri-fold posters, many of which featured QR codes and sign-up notebooks for students to register easily.

Whitman students explored over 170 clubs at the annual Clubs Night on Tuesday. The event was held in the first-floor hallways and the cafeteria due to inclement weather. 

The PTSA and SGA organized the event, which showcased a variety of student-led clubs ranging from the Kung Fu Club to the Marine Science Club.

Junior Sofia Rodriguez attended the event and said she was enthusiastic about the variety of clubs on display there. The event’s ability to bring together students with diverse passions fostered a sense of community, Rodriguez said. 

“Clubs night is exciting because you can see all the communities and interests in Whitman,” Rodriguez said. “It’s helpful to see all the options the school has and try new things.”

Story continues below advertisement

Student leaders set up tables with decorated tri-fold posters, many of which featured QR codes and sign-up notebooks for students to register easily. 

This year, sisters Maddie and Sydney Ashin created VikesROCK, a club that partners with local elementary schools to teach students the values of kindness, compassion and respect.

“We prepared for Clubs Night by contacting Ashburton Elementary and Bradley Hills Elementary to start planning events,” junior Sydney Ashin said. “We also made a poster board and gave students free bracelets to invite them to join our club.”

Several prominent returning clubs had tables, including DECA, Model UN, Best Buddies, Speech and Debate and Minority Scholars Program. 

In addition to the diverse array of clubs showcased, a variety of local food trucks were located in the bus loop. The food trucks featured options such as Bun’d Up Korean, The Crêpe Shope, Authentic Jamaican Cuisine, Dogs Burgers Fries and several ice cream trucks.

Junior Olivia Gannon is the president of the Ayudar Para Cambiar club, which raises money for nonprofits that build schools in Central America. Clubs night this year was fun and fulfilling, she said.

“I loved Clubs Night,” Gannon said. “It’s so much fun to be able to share passions and connect with classmates you normally might not have been able to meet.”

1
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Since its launch, MC Groceries members have made over 700 orders using their Instacart Health Fresh Funds, totaling roughly 12,000 items, according to MCPS data. MC Groceries is the first time a government has provided online food stipends directly facing food insecurity using Instacart.
Montgomery County partners with Instacart to fight child hunger
Photo of the Day, 9/6: Fall sports kickoff
Photo of the Day, 9/6: Fall sports kickoff
At an August Board of Education meeting, MCPS Chief of Security and Compliance Marcus Jones shared data that there had been 84 cases of false alarms and bomb threats in MCPS in the 2023-24 school year, an increase of 11% from the previous school year.
MCPS student arrested in connection to bomb threats
One week later, community members notified police of bias-related graffiti at five MCPS schools — Whitman, Winston Churchill High School, Thomas Wootton High School, Strathmore Elementary School, and Fallsmead Elementary School.
Increasing instances of anti-Israel, antisemitic graffiti in past two weeks
The new initiative will alternate with the existing OneWhitman program each Wednesday, providing students with regular opportunities to focus on their academic progress and overall well-being.
Whitman administrators implement Walt Wisdom Time
According to a study done by a Stanford University researcher, students find that homework significantly contributes to the current mental health crisis, with 56% of surveyed students considering homework a primary source of stress.
Board of Education passes proposed amendment to homework policy
More in Spotlight
Besides Harris and Clinton most recently, dozens of women have run for president, breaking barriers along the way.
The history of U.S. female presidential candidates
Due to the sport’s low cost, low intensity and low chance of injury, pickleball initially appealed to older generations. Eventually, the game’s simplicity reached all ages and became a recreational activity that anyone could play.
MCPS launches pickleball at all 25 high schools
Gambino has stocked his discography with many different genres of music, from his earlier experimental hip-hop/indie mixtapes to his award-winning soulful R&B album “Awaken, My Love!” His newest and final album, “Bando Stone & The New World,” is a culmination of Gambino’s many years of genre experimentation, featuring the most extensive set of songs on any Gambino LP.
Childish Gambino’s “The New World Tour” Concert Review
The teams’ preseason was somewhat of a letdown, but they can still bounce back and be a competitive team in the NFL this season as their schedule could see them winning up to nine games in the season, or falling short and only winning five.
Washington Commanders preseason takeaways and season outlook
“Short n’ Sweet” is a great addition to the pop star’s discography and regardless of some weaker songs, was exactly what she needed to take the next step into pop stardom.
Every song on Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” ranked
Through Our Eyes: Episode 6 - Cultural Appropriation vs. Cultural Appreciation
Through Our Eyes: Episode 6 - Cultural Appropriation vs. Cultural Appreciation
About the Contributor
Rishith Alimchandani
Rishith Alimchandani, News Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? New York City