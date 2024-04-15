Baseball narrowly defeats Churchill 10–9

The baseball team (8–0) snatched the lead late in their 10–9 victory over the Churchill Bulldogs (4–4) on Saturday. The Vikes remain undefeated as they head into the week with crucial matchups against Walter Johnson and BCC.

Senior Jacob Goldman got the start for Whitman, recording five strikeouts and two walks through three innings. Junior Connor Werkman relieved Goldman in the fourth inning and performed well, only allowing one run. It took help from the defense to get Werkman out of a bases-loaded jam. With zero outs and the bases loaded, it seemed as if Churchill was about to break the game open, but Whitman got out of the inning thanks to an impressive triple play.

The Vikings were going back and forth with the Bulldogs all game, and there were multiple lead changes. The Vikes had an impressive hitting day, led by junior Cole Roman, who registered multiple RBIs and went 3-for-3 at the plate. Junior Sammy Berman collected multiple hits for the Vikings, including a huge home run to left field which plated two runs.

Churchill took the lead in the fifth, scoring six runs against Whitman, Roman then entered the game and earned the save for Whitman, tallying three strikeouts while not allowing a run.

With one out in the seventh inning, senior Chand Amerasinghe hammered a home run over the left-field fence, giving the Vikes a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.

The Vikes will host Walter Johnson (9–1) at home on Tuesday and look to continue their undefeated season.