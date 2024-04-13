Girls lacrosse demolishes Wheaton 19–2

The girls’ lacrosse team (6–0) defeated the Wheaton Knights (1–5) 19–2 on Friday night maintaining their undefeated streak.

The Vikes started out hot, scoring their first goal in the early minutes of the game, but the Knights quickly responded with a goal of their own. However, this tight score was short-lived as Whitman began to dominate for the rest of the game. Whitman had consistent ball movement across the field and tired the Knights’ defensive players throughout the game. Every player got a chance to compete during the game, showing consistent team chemistry.

Sophomore Corrine Armstrong had a strong game, scoring a hat trick for the Vikes. Junior Gabby Kux was also a key component for Whitman, taking dependable shots on goal and quickly shifting from defense to offense.

The Vikes will play away Monday, April 15th against the Poolesville Falcons (2-2) at 7:00 pm.