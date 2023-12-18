Finding the perfect gift can be one of the most difficult decisions during the holiday season. Whether you’re shopping for a parent, sibling, significant other or friend, The Black & White’s 2023 holiday gift guide has gift ideas for any loved one.

1. Burrito Blanket ($25)

The perfect throw blanket to cozy up on the couch this winter, a burrito blanket puts a fun twist on a household favorite. The blanket comes in various sizes and is perfect for a movie night with friends.

2. Dr. Martens Jadon Boot ($210)

Story continues below advertisement

This classic boot never disappoints with its level of comfort and durability. Although they take a bit to break in, Dr. Martens last for more than 10 years, making for the perfect fall and winter boot.

3. Bedding ($50)

If your loved one has boring bedding, fun new patterned sheets would give them a reason to make their bed every morning. Soft sheets can provide for better sleep, and who doesn’t need that?

4. Jewelry Box ($8)

For someone whose jewelry is always tangled, a jewelry box provides organization that makes accessorizing quick and easy. These can be found in all different styles and sizes and some of them even double as room decor.

5. Candles

A sweet-smelling candle can make all the difference in a room’s atmosphere. Bath & Body Works ($25) specializes in making some of the best-smelling candles on the market. If you’re looking for something on the pricier side, Le Labo’s candles ($84) are a great option too.

6. JBL Speaker

If you’re shopping for someone who loves listening to music, a small JBL speaker ($80) is the perfect gift. Portable and light, these speakers are ideal for people who are always on the go. Clip it on a backpack and go for a nice walk or go for a bike ride with your favorite tunes.

7. Hoodies

Putting on a hoodie on a chilly day can feel like a big hug and instantly warm someone’s heart. Gifting a hoodie is a faultless gift any time of year. Bonus points if it’s oversized!

8. Spa/Massage Gift Card

For athletes especially, this gift is the perfect recovery-promoting activity and can help prevent injuries during the season. Massages can help release built-up stress and tension, and they’re also relaxing for a stress-prone parent.

9. AirTag ($30)

Have someone in your life who seems to just keep losing their belongings? Getting them an AirTag for their valuable items could save them the stress of frantically looking for their belongings five minutes before they’re supposed to be somewhere.

10. Card Holder

In an age where everything is digitized, and the most common form of currency is in the form of a thin card, getting someone a small card holder is much more convenient than a bulky wallet.

11. Pickleball Set ($60)

Looking to get active? Get your parents a pickleball set and enjoy a fun competitive game. These can be found in all different sports stores and are a great way to feel young again.

12. Board Games

With the rise of video games and online entertainment, this gift might seem like something of the last decade. However, playing a fun, competitive board game with friends and family always brings people closer together. Some good ideas are Monopoly, the Game of Life and Clue.

13. The Comfy ($50)

Unlike a regular hoodie, The Comfy is a hoodie-blanket mix. The extremely oversized hoodie, lined with sherpa and a soft blanket-like exterior, is perfect for watching movies in the wintertime.

14. Headphones/AirPods

Listening to music can be a very relaxing way to calm down and enjoy the day. Gifting someone a pair of headphones can be the best way to escape the stresses of the world and focus on music. They’re also perfect for studying and exercising.

15. Magazine Subscription ($36.5)

If you know a loved one that’s interested in a certain subject, getting them a magazine subscription for that topic can be great to show them that you care about their interests.

16. Yoga Mat ($25)

For anyone interested in yoga, a mat is the first step. Yoga is a great way to destress and unwind. Getting a loved one a yoga mat encourages self-care and recovery.

17. Magic 8 Ball ($20)

Having trouble deciding the right thing to do? A Magic 8 Ball is perfect for the most indecisive person in your life. It can help them make all types of decisions and who knows, maybe it’ll even make a good one!

18. Phone Cables ($13)

Charging cables are always getting bent and tangled up. Getting a loved one a new, durable cable for either a phone or laptop could be the best option for a techie.

19. Customized Mug

A mug is a kitchen staple that you can never go wrong with. Whether you get one with an initial, a funny quote or a kind label, personalizing this otherwise simple gift is perfectly heartwarming and sentimental.

20. Casio Watch ($23)

Friends with someone who’s always late? Get them a watch and make sure it doesn’t happen again. This watch from Casio is stylish and simple, and it also doubles as a fashionable accessory.

21. Bath Salts ($5)

This bath addition is perfect for someone who works and needs to relax their muscles after a hard training session. Bath salts can go hand-in-hand with a bath soap to create a relaxing atmosphere to wind down.

22. Laneige Lip Mask ($24)

This lip mask is the most luxurious and hydrating mask on the market. It lasts for hours, smells delicious and can be used as a thick layer moisturizer overnight or as a glossy balm during the day.

23. Tapestry ($20)

A large tapestry adds a customized flare to any room. They can be found in all different styles based on the person’s personality, from funny and patterned to spiritual. They’re easy to put up and are rather inexpensive.

24. College Merch

As decisions begin to roll out, getting your friend a hoodie, t-shirt or sweatpants from their dream college could help lift their spirits and make for a cozy outfit staple. These can be found everywhere and you can even find vintage pieces in second-hand stores.