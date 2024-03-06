The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
“The Taste of Things”: A deliciously dramatic full-course meal
Swim and Dive closes out season with success at states
“Argylle”: $200 million down the drain
“Madame Web”: Is this the worst movie ever made?
LIVE: Boys basketball takes on BCC in regional finals in Battle of Bethesda
What’s next for Interim Superintendent Monique Felder

What’s next for Interim Superintendent Monique Felder

March 4, 2024

“Madame Web”: Is this the worst movie ever made?

By Zhara Thomas
March 6, 2024
The+plot+lacks+substance+and+genuine+effort%2C+and+it+seems+as+if+the+first+draft+of+the+script+wasn%E2%80%99t+revised+at+all.%C2%A0
@DiscussingFilm
The plot lacks substance and genuine effort, and it seems as if the first draft of the script wasn’t revised at all. 

For fans of Sony’s Spider-Man cinematic universe, it would seem impossible to stoop below the standard of “Morbius” — a notorious box office bomb. Yet, two years later, Sony proved fans wrong with the release of “Madame Web.” 

Sony’s latest entry follows paramedic Cassandra “Cassie” Web (Dakota Johnson) after a near-death experience, after which she unlocks the previously dormant ability to see the future. Using her newfound superpower, Cassie saves the lives of three teenage girls, Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced) and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor), from the Peruvian villain Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). 

However, after having their lives saved, the three teenage girls present themselves as insufferable, eye-twitching elements of the movie. Instead of developing into an engaging and unique superhero, Web takes on the role of a babysitter to a trio of unlikeable teens, which makes for a ridiculous and unengaging story. The plot lacks substance and genuine effort, and it seems as if the first draft of the script wasn’t revised at all. 

Writers Matt Sazaman and Burk Sharpless have a history of failed movies, and they can add “Madame Web” to their repertoire. Known for “Dracula Untold,” “Gods of Egypt” and the infamous “Morbius,” the writers have once again failed to create a captivating plot that leaves both critics and ordinary viewers with a positive experience.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s important to note that “Madame Web” isn’t a part of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Instead, Sony developed it separately as part of their own Spider-Man universe, as Sony owns the rights to Spider-Man and neighboring characters. Therefore, “Madame Web” takes place in the same extended universe as “Venom” and “Morbius.” 

Considering the amazing costumes on display in the original “Madame Web” comics, audiences would rightfully hope for these designs in the film to reflect the unique female Spider characters. Unfortunately, the movie manages to fall short on this as well; the characters wear over-the-surface outfits that add nothing to their personality, and it’s an overall waste of an opportunity to pay respects to the original costumes.

Worse, the script is a tangled web that can’t be unraveled. The plot jumps from point to point without an explanation, and director S.J. Clarkson fails to properly introduce characters, expecting audiences to know things not shown. Cassie doesn’t even fit into the superhero category; it’s as if a normal civilian was suddenly able to see the future and then aimlessly roams around New York City without acting on their power.

Additionally, efforts to address Madame Web’s superhero backstory somehow fall short of mediocrity. At one point, Cassie goes to Peru to find out where her powers came from since she knew her mother had died there, but by the end of her boring trip, any interesting lore surrounding her powers is somehow still ambiguous.

Despite its 116-minute run time, “Madame Web” lacks any substance or sense, with the poor writing barely even attempting to give the characters a quick explanation for their actions. Instead, the writers throw in random backgrounding for the characters, performing shallow attempts to enhance their stories.  

The film is a shameless attempt to keep the Spider-Man money flowing. Dakota Johnson’s acting is the only thing making this movie bearable, and the fact that she could contain her laughter while reading the script is the most impressive part of the entire movie. Despite her efforts, nothing can save the painful watch that is “Madame Web.” If only Cassie existed in real life to predict the waste of time and money her movie would become.  
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
“Dune: Part Two” astounds with a product that is already one of the most well-rounded and excellent films of the decade. 
"Dune: Part Two": an instant sci-fi classic
Where most films would solely focus on the race itself, “Ferrari” uses the race as a vehicle to explore and heighten elements that are usually left underdeveloped in more standard sports biopics.
Ferrari: A fast and assured win, though not a ferocious one
The entire restaurant brims with modern and traditional Spanish culture, providing a taste of home for some and a journey of flavor for others.
Spanish Diner: A taste of Spain in Bethesda
Each flower has its unique meaning and history, making the perfect bouquet even more meaningful for that special someone.
The Black & White’s Valentine’s Day flower guide
From Cuban sandwiches to falafels, I was intrigued to taste and review the best food spots in The Heights.
The Heights Food Hall: A Chevy Chase eatery review
Here are The Black & White’s picks for the top 10 movies of 2023
The Black & White’s 10 best movies of 2023
More in Opinion
Mundane and uninspiring teaching methods like simple PowerPoints and videos are the bane of effective consent and sex education, leading to a disheartening lack of attention from students.
Redefining consent: A call for comprehensive education in high schools
From my first year away from Albania until today, the surge of pride I feel at the mention of Albania, or the sense of comfort in meeting another Albanian, has yet to subside.
Far from Tirana: My experience as an Albanian immigrant
The challenge lies in finding a balance between reaping the benefits of these platforms and avoiding excessive use that may lead to addictive behaviors.
Unmasking the allure: The instant gratification trap of social media
I’m glad I burned out of my sport
I’m glad I burned out of my sport
My doctor tried to explain to me what the diagnosis meant, but all my 10-year-old self could focus on was the word disorder. “Disorder” meant something was wrong with me.
How taking the label out of ADHD helped me find myself
The headset, which Cook described as a “new kind of computer,” is a spatial computer that takes an entirely different approach to the virtual reality (VR) technology race.
Pro/Con: Apple’s Vision Pro and upcoming AR technology
More in Spotlight
Felder began her education career as a classroom teacher, assistant principal and principal in MCPS. She left the district in 2014 to serve as the superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in North Carolina.
What’s next for Interim Superintendent Monique Felder
The budget will continue to fund the Montgomery Virtual Academy and Innovative Schools Calendar at Arcola Elementary School, but will eliminate the ISC at Roscoe R. Nix Elementary School.
Board of Education decides future of 3 programs after hearing community member testimonies
Keller’s improvement moved him from a projected 15th-round pick to a 2nd-round pick in under a year. He decided instead of continuing his athletic and academic career at UNC, he would go straight into the MLB draft.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller’s journey to the Major League
The tournament is just one of the various tactics the NBA has employed in hopes of increasing viewership and fan interest, and it’s an innovative strategy that sports leagues around the nation should potentially adopt.
NBA In-Season Tournament: A format other leagues should learn from
As part of the larger volunteer program at the Children’s Inn, the Teen Ambassador Program strives to support the Inn through volunteering, fundraising and hosting special activities.
NIH Teen Ambassador Program: Giving back to the community
For the 2024-25 season, the team will have to transfer to the Germantown Indoor Swim Center, located in Boyds, MD. The new facility is a 30-minute drive from Whitman, twice the commute of KSAC.
Swim and dive team’s pool to close for two-year renovation on June 28
About the Contributor
Zhara Thomas, Feature Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? I joined the Black and White so I could use my love of writing to reach out to other people. What is your favorite song? Nights by Frank Ocean

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *