The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Q&A with Congressional candidate Ashwani Jain
Overlooked resources: The role of libraries in a digital world
My experience as a high school sports writer at the Senior Bowl
The “not milk” generation: How Gen Z prompted milk’s rebrand
A piece of our history: A look into the Montgomery Farm Women’s Co-operative Market
LIVE: Baseball takes on Richard Montgomery in home opener

LIVE: Baseball takes on Richard Montgomery in home opener

March 22, 2024

Overlooked resources: The role of libraries in a digital world

By Alara Göksu
April 2, 2024
Montgomery+County+community+members+mustn%E2%80%99t+neglect+the+local+library+system+that+provides+comfort+and+resources+for+those+in+need.
Abhi Sharma
Montgomery County community members mustn’t neglect the local library system that provides comfort and resources for those in need.

It’s no secret that libraries are fading as more information transfers to the digital realm. The ability to find an answer to any question in a matter of seconds is an undeniably powerful asset, but it doesn’t compare to the feeling of wandering through aisles of books to look for a specific volume or the satisfaction of finding the right novel. 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, access to libraries was restricted by quarantine, leaving some individuals without access to the internet and youth without safe spaces for learning beyond their home or school.

The shutdown of libraries during the global pandemic mirrors the nationwide decline of libraries due to a transition to digital resources. Libraries serve as more than just a place to check out books. Montgomery County community members mustn’t neglect the local library system that provides comfort and resources for those in need.

Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) has expansive resources for community members. In an age of digital takeover, it’s more important than ever to explore and use these resources.

Story continues below advertisement

Public libraries have existed in Montgomery County since 1893, with the opening of the Noyes Library in Kensington. The Noyes Library instantly became a community hub, with residents attracted to the events for children and the free reading room for adults. For the next 57 years, the library served the public independently, funded by its benefactor and namesake, Crosby S. Noyes. Five years after the Maryland Legislature passed a law agreeing to fund public libraries statewide, the Montgomery County Public Library (MCPL) system was born—with the Noyes Library being one of the seven libraries included in the initiative. Established on May 31, 1950, the system has since expanded to include 21 public libraries; 20 are open to the public, and the remaining library operates within the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. The library system currently operates at a comparatively large yearly budget of roughly $43 million. Surrounding areas such as Prince George’s County and Anne Arundel County have public library systems with annual operating budgets of $33 million and $28 million, respectively. It’s crucial that community members not only recognize the value of having such large and accessible libraries but also enjoy the free functions they offer. 

While libraries provide standard services such as free library cards, internet access, printers and quiet room reservations, they also have many helpful programs, ranging from book clubs to financial education or job search information.

For infants and toddlers, the libraries offer early reading, literacy help and spaces for play and storytime. Services for school-age children include STEM education, homework assistance and after-school programs where they can play games and participate in dance classes. High school students can enjoy college and test preparation programs and use volunteering opportunities and job search information. Additionally, English and Spanish options exist for most of these services.

Other unique services include the “Internet to Go” program, where people can check out mobile WiFi hotspots, thermal cameras and other electrical devices. MCPL library cards are easy to obtain and open the doors to these services and the MCPL digital database. The database offers thousands of audiobooks, ebooks, music, movies and newspapers from over 120 countries. Library card perks are constantly changing, and in 2020, all cardholders were offered free digital subscriptions to the Washington Post.

Although libraries have an almost endless list of available resources, even more important than their physical services are the emotional ones provided. In their role as mental health relief centers, libraries can help individuals deal with feelings of stress from career or school burnout. Doctors in the UK have begun prescribing library visits to those struggling with mental health, a type of treatment titled “bibliotherapy.” Bibliotherapy eases symptoms of depression and anxiety. According to a survey conducted by Pew Research, 91% of Americans consider libraries “very important” or “somewhat important” to their community as a whole, while 98% report having positive experiences at libraries. One example of many groups that place importance on the accessibility of libraries is the LGBTQ community, whose members have often taken solace in libraries when facing discrimination from the outside world, according to an article published by the American Libraries Magazine. Libraries serve as safe spaces for community members of all ages and backgrounds and provide an area where those in need can seek help. 

Despite the number of services available, libraries are still some of the most overlooked spaces in today’s society. As public usage of libraries falls every year, communities lose vital institutions that serve as support centers. Whether it be the language programs offered to immigrants or the early literacy help for toddlers without reading materials at home, libraries are necessary to help in-need individuals and families.

While it may feel inefficient to visit a local library when the answer to a burning question is available online in a matter of seconds, checking out a book on occasion rather than buying one from a bookstore or volunteering in a library-sponsored event helps to support libraries and the people who rely on them.

Libraries link communities and serve as important “third spaces,” or somewhere one can go besides home, school or work to relax and decompress. After the pandemic and almost two years of worldwide isolation, people must use libraries to reconnect with their communities and themselves.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinion
My goal for the week was to connect with as many people as possible: no one was too big or small to converse with.
My experience as a high school sports writer at the Senior Bowl
“Minecraft” has become synonymous with childhood in the last decade, and for kids like me, it was both the ultimate creative outlet and the foundation of my earliest friendships. 
Real friends in a virtual world: My experience with video games
While there’s a palpable sense of nostalgia and adventure returning to this world, “Kung Fu Panda 4” breaks the number one rule of legacy sequels; if the franchise is as perfect as it was before, there is no reason to tack another film onto the series.
“Kung Fu Panda 4”: An interruption of inner peace
Quantifiable craft collides with untold scores of human emotions, and audiences see how the power of love acts as a conduit for exceptional cooking.
“The Taste of Things”: A deliciously dramatic full-course meal
For a ridiculous runtime of two hours and 19 minutes, “Argylle” humiliates those involved while falling into all the blockbuster trappings that continue to jade audiences.
“Argylle”: $200 million down the drain
The plot lacks substance and genuine effort, and it seems as if the first draft of the script wasn’t revised at all. 
“Madame Web”: Is this the worst movie ever made?
More in Spotlight
As the “Got Milk?” campaign wrapped up in the 2010s, the dairy industry sought new marketing techniques to reach their new audience: Generation Z. This younger generation, however, wasn’t purchasing milk like previous ones.
The “not milk” generation: How Gen Z prompted milk’s rebrand
The market’s vendors sell anything from produce, meats and baked goods to flowers, homemade jewelry and paintings.
A piece of our history: A look into the Montgomery Farm Women’s Co-operative Market
Thanks to head coach Derek Manon, all eyes are now on the Whitman wrestling team.
Coach Manon achieves 200 wins and state championship in a thrilling wrestling season
⁤Unlike traditional basketball leagues, OTE started with the support of fans rather than the athletes on the court. ⁤⁤
Overtime Elite: A new wave of professional basketball
According to the fiscal note accompanying the proposed bill, no state law targeting admission standards for institutions exists.
Proposed bill will guarantee top 10% of Maryland students to 12 Maryland universities
Here is The Black & Whites guide to this years March Madness.
The Black & White’s guide to your March Madness bracket
About the Contributor
Alara Göksu, Opinion Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? I joined the Black and White because I wanted to share a unique perspective on current events and express my opinions. What is your favorite board game? Game of Life

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *