Montgomery County announces SaltWise campaign to limit salt use during storms

By Phoebe Gordon
January 30, 2025
Maryland’s snowpack levels are currently 173% of normal, driving an increase in average salt use around the state, according to the Maryland Snow Report.

Montgomery County launched the SaltWise campaign Jan. 8 to raise awareness of the impacts of excessive salt use during winter weather conditions. The campaign is an effort by the county’s Departments of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Transportation (MCDOT), along with the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission.

Maryland’s snowpack levels are currently 173% of normal, driving an increase in average salt use around the state, according to the Maryland Snow Report. As a result, salt concentrations have risen significantly in local rivers over the past 30 years, with salt increasing by 41% in the Potomac River and 121% in the Patuxent River. 

The campaign urges county residents to follow three key steps to decrease salt use. First, residents should shovel early and frequently to prevent ice buildup. Second, they should limit salt application to 1½ cups, or 12 ounces, for every ten sidewalk squares or a 20-foot driveway. Finally, residents are encouraged to sweep and reuse salt after storms.

AP Environmental Science teacher Colleen Roots said that individuals can make a difference by following this program’s advice and limiting their own salt use. 

“What we put on our sidewalks or roadways here eventually will make it to buffers on either side of the roads or sidewalks, where we’ll see plant damage and death,” Roots said. “If it doesn’t end up in the land or plants, it will go into water waters which will become toxic to many plants and animals because salinity is too high.”

Excess salt can raise metal concentrations in water, which can pose concerns for individuals on low-sodium diets. High sodium content may also damage plumbing, hot water heaters or other appliances. 

DEP Director Jon Monger said the joint effort focuses on the county’s most critical areas, including nearby rivers and sensitive watersheds. Monger said it can be challenging to balance keeping roads and sidewalks safe and maintaining environmental health. 

“In other areas of the country, by implementing best practices and new technologies, public agencies and private businesses are reducing salt use by 30-50%,” Monger said. “For the health of our freshwater systems and drinking water supply, I think we can achieve goals just like this through the SaltWise campaign and through the responsible application of salt by our residents, businesses and our partner agencies.” 

Winter Salt Awareness Week, scheduled from Jan. 27–31, will feature educational webinars and an in-person event at the Izaak Walton League headquarters in Gaithersburg. During these sessions, participants can learn more about the consequences of salt use.

Junior Alexia Karmiri said she believes everyone should learn about this campaign and urges others to limit salt use on their driveways.

“When it snows I see so much unnecessary salt being used on lawns, sidewalks, on the roads,” Karmiri said. “I think many people ignore the negative effects of this and we need to address it before it’s too late.”

