Photo of the Day, 1/13: Whitman’s Career Day

The Student Government Association (SGA) held its third annual Career Day in the Commons, Jan. 12 and 13. Whitman community members shared their professional experiences and career paths.

Monday’s speakers consisted of professionals in law, psychology, dermatology, vascular surgery, business, government affairs, public relations, global health and pharmaceuticals. Tuesday’s speakers consisted of experts in cybersecurity, defense and public policy, architecture, diplomacy, sports management, clinical research, business, theoretical physics, horticulture and journalism.

Some teachers required their classes to attend the event while other students went individually. Students who attended individually needed to obtain a permission slip signed by their second or third-period teacher on Monday or their fourth or fifth-period teacher on Tuesday to get excused for the event.

Dermatologist Dr. Sarah Taylor spoke about how it took a shift in career paths to reach her profession today. She began her years at NYU majoring in poetry but later realized dermatology was a better fit. Taylor said she hopes students know there’s unlimited potential in the various fields and opportunities available to them.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just remember that no matter what career you choose, you can stay in that one, but you can also choose a different one later on,” Taylor said. “ I hope all Whitman students know that the sky’s the limit.”

Sophomore Eden Gilmore said she attended career day because she was interested to hear about some future possible career options.

“I think the career days are really beneficial to start networking at a young age, like possible internships,” Gilmore said. “I also think it’s interesting to see the path that people took and what they ended up with.”