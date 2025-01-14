The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Photo of the Day, 1/13: Whitman’s Career Day

By Bailey Han
January 14, 2025
Bailey Han
Monday’s speakers consisted of professionals in law, psychology, dermatology, vascular surgery, business, government affairs, public relations, global health and pharmaceuticals.

The Student Government Association (SGA) held its third annual Career Day in the Commons, Jan. 12 and 13. Whitman community members shared their professional experiences and career paths. 

Monday’s speakers consisted of professionals in law, psychology, dermatology, vascular surgery, business, government affairs, public relations, global health and pharmaceuticals. Tuesday’s speakers consisted of experts in cybersecurity, defense and public policy, architecture, diplomacy, sports management, clinical research, business, theoretical physics, horticulture and journalism. 

Some teachers required their classes to attend the event while other students went individually. Students who attended individually needed to obtain a permission slip signed by their second or third-period teacher on Monday or their fourth or fifth-period teacher on Tuesday to get excused for the event. 

Dermatologist Dr. Sarah Taylor spoke about how it took a shift in career paths to reach her profession today. She began her years at NYU majoring in poetry but later realized dermatology was a better fit. Taylor said she hopes students know there’s unlimited potential in the various fields and opportunities available to them. 

Story continues below advertisement

“Just remember that no matter what career you choose, you can stay in that one, but you can also choose a different one later on,” Taylor said. “ I hope all Whitman students know that the sky’s the limit.” 

Sophomore Eden Gilmore said she attended career day because she was interested to hear about some future possible career options. 

“I think the career days are really beneficial to start networking at a young age, like possible internships,” Gilmore said. “I also think it’s interesting to see the path that people took and what they ended up with.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
The report card measures high schools in five key performance areas: school quality and student success, academic achievement, graduation rate, progress in achieving English language proficiency and readiness for post-secondary success.
Whitman demonstrates slight improvement in Maryland’s 2024 school report card
The report card measures high schools in five key performance areas: school quality and student success, academic achievement, graduation rate, progress in achieving English language proficiency and readiness for post-secondary success.
MCPS requests $300M budget increase for Fiscal Year 2026
The SMOB advocates for MCPS students at the Board of Education, addressing issues such as capital and operating budgets, educational policy, course offerings and school boundaries.
Special Election Committee hosts SMOB panel
The report card measures high schools in five key performance areas: school quality and student success, academic achievement, graduation rate, progress in achieving English language proficiency and readiness for post-secondary success.
MCPS approves 2025-2026 school year calendar
Electives Fair features new social studies, LASJ courses
Electives Fair features new social studies, LASJ courses
The SMOB advocates for MCPS students at the Board of Education, addressing issues such as capital and operating budgets, educational policy, course offerings and school boundaries.
Montgomery County moves to accelerate affordable housing construction
More in Spotlight
Our movie rating system is "F'd" up
Our movie rating system is "F'd" up
Summer learning loss disproportionately affects students in continuation classes, classes that build upon the information and skills acquired in a lower-level class. For example, AP Spanish Language and Culture is a continuation of Spanish 5 and AP Chemistry builds on the content learned in Honors Chemistry.
Mitigating summer learning loss: Why work over break is necessary for continuation classes
As my cousin swiped through photos on his phone, I noticed I was less interested in the screen and the pictures he had to show me. Apps that rely especially on engagement, such as mobile games or social media, use color to hook and keep users’ attention.
Color and the brain: Why I made my phone black-and-white
“Show, don’t tell” is still an important, familiar Hollywood saying that encourages intricate, layered storytelling. Unfortunately, “Moana 2’s” worldbuilding is little more than spoon-feeding.
"Moana 2": A worrying sign for Disney animation
Ridley Scott returned to triumph with “Gladiator 2.” In his first production since “Napoleon’s” box office flop in 2023, he crafted an impressive film deserving of the $400 million it has earned thus far.
"Gladiator 2": A legacy sequel done right
At first glance, the food delivery system appears flawless. It’s convenient for consumers, employs drivers, and provides profit to partnering restaurants. However, this system is not as efficient as it appears.
The hidden costs of convenience: How delivery apps are eating into your wallet
About the Contributor
Bailey Han
Bailey Han, News Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? San Francisco, CA