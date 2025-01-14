The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Special Election Committee hosts SMOB panel

By Rishith Alimchandani
January 13, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko
The SMOB advocates for MCPS students at the Board of Education, addressing issues such as capital and operating budgets, educational policy, course offerings and school boundaries.

The MCPS Special Elections Committee hosted a virtual Student Member of the Board (SMOB) panel, Jan. 6. The event, open to all high school students in Montgomery County, featured current SMOB Praneel Suvarna alongside former SMOBs Sami Saeed and Arvin Kim. 

MCPS Special Election Committee (SEC) Deputies Anwitha Kondragunta and Gloria Dwemoh organized and moderated the event. Students submitted questions for the SMOBs in advance via a Google Form.

The MCPS Special Elections Committee, a subcommittee of the Montgomery County Regional Student Government Association, oversees the SMOB and other MCR Officer Elections. The SEC updates the SMOB protocols, plans the nomination convention and ensures fair, orderly elections. 

The SMOB serves as a voting member of the MCPS Board of Education, representing over 160,000 students in the 14th largest school district in the United States. The SMOB, a current junior or senior at an MCPS high school, serves a one-year term, dedicating 40 hours a week to Board of Education meetings, county events and conferences held during school hours. In return for their service, the SMOB receives a $25,000 scholarship for higher education,  an honors-level social studies credit, and Student Service Learning (SSL) hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Arvin Kim, a Whitman graduate and the 2022-2023 SMOB, reflected on his tenure, highlighting MCPS’ robust operation methods. Kim is now a sophomore at Columbia University studying political science. 

“I believe the power of public education is one of the pillars of society,” Kim said in the panel. “As MCPS stands at the forefront of educational innovation, I contributed to this mission and connected with students who also wanted to create a brighter future.” 

The SMOB advocates for MCPS students at the Board of Education, addressing issues such as capital and operating budgets, educational policy, course offerings and school boundaries. In addition, they lead the SMOB Advisory Council, a cabinet that gathers and communicates student concerns and opinions directly to the SMOB. 

Sami Saeed, who served as the SMOB from 2023-2024, accomplished several goals, including providing menstrual products in girls’ bathrooms. He is now a freshman at the University of Maryland studying public policy.

“The famous quote by Gandhi is ‘Be the change you want to see,’” Saeed said in the panel. “Instead of just waiting or voting I wanted to step up and be that change, so that’s what really inspired me to run.”

Moderators of Monday’s panel outlined the 2025 election timeline while panelists interjected with their own experiences at each step. The process begins with the Nominating Convention, colloquially known as SMOB Nom Con, which is scheduled for  Feb. 19. At this event, over 500 MCPS secondary students vote on speeches given by the pool of applicants to select the two SMOB finalists. The second stage is Election Day, scheduled for April 23. Polling will occur from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with results announced at or after 8 p.m. The final step is the swearing-in ceremony on July 1, where the new SMOB will take an oath of office, and current SMOB Praneel Suvarna will be sworn out. The new SMOB will serve from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. 

Suvarna said a good SMOB must have both proactive engagement and a genuine desire to serve the MCPS student body. 

“The SMOB position is more than just attending board meetings. It’s communication, engagement and passion,” Suvarna said in the panel. “I’ve made decisions that have affected 160,000 students across the county. You need to be mentally tough to be able to make these impactful decisions and try to achieve as many students’ wants and needs as possible.”

Monday’s discussion also highlighted the significant influence and power of Student Members of the Board, despite common misconceptions. Kim highlighted their legislative and agenda-setting authority, noting that much of their impactful work occurs outside the boardroom. Saeed discussed challenges in outreach, particularly combating the perception that the board is inactive, by directly engaging with students through school visits and social media. Suvarna offered advice on effective school visit planning and communication with school administrators. The panel also clarified the nomination and election process, with Suvarna stressing the learning curve.

Walter Johnson junior Anna Jhon, who is running for SMOB this year, attended the panel to gain insights and engage with current and former SMOBs. 

“The event was amazing, allowing for students to ask questions and receive answers from experienced leaders like Arvin, Sami and Praneel,” Jhon said. “I found the advice they gave about campaigning and the use of social media to campaign especially helpful since Montgomery County is so large.”

1
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
The report card measures high schools in five key performance areas: school quality and student success, academic achievement, graduation rate, progress in achieving English language proficiency and readiness for post-secondary success.
MCPS requests $300M budget increase for Fiscal Year 2026
The report card measures high schools in five key performance areas: school quality and student success, academic achievement, graduation rate, progress in achieving English language proficiency and readiness for post-secondary success.
MCPS approves 2025-2026 school year calendar
Electives Fair features new social studies, LASJ courses
Electives Fair features new social studies, LASJ courses
The SMOB advocates for MCPS students at the Board of Education, addressing issues such as capital and operating budgets, educational policy, course offerings and school boundaries.
Montgomery County moves to accelerate affordable housing construction
MCPS launched its new Blended Learning Program for Long-Term Medically Impacted Students (BLP), Nov. 6. The program replaced the Montgomery Virtual Academy (MVA), which the Board of Education eliminated earlier this year due to budget constraints.
Blended Learning Program replaces Montgomery Virtual Academy
The Montgomery County Board of Education implemented a new policy requiring students and staff to display IDs at all times, Nov. 6. The change has sparked mixed reactions at Whitman. While the policy aims to address growing safety concerns, some students have criticized its practicality and enforcement.
Whitman Reacts: New ID policy
More in Spotlight
Our movie rating system is "F'd" up
Our movie rating system is "F'd" up
Summer learning loss disproportionately affects students in continuation classes, classes that build upon the information and skills acquired in a lower-level class. For example, AP Spanish Language and Culture is a continuation of Spanish 5 and AP Chemistry builds on the content learned in Honors Chemistry.
Mitigating summer learning loss: Why work over break is necessary for continuation classes
As my cousin swiped through photos on his phone, I noticed I was less interested in the screen and the pictures he had to show me. Apps that rely especially on engagement, such as mobile games or social media, use color to hook and keep users’ attention.
Color and the brain: Why I made my phone black-and-white
“Show, don’t tell” is still an important, familiar Hollywood saying that encourages intricate, layered storytelling. Unfortunately, “Moana 2’s” worldbuilding is little more than spoon-feeding.
"Moana 2": A worrying sign for Disney animation
Ridley Scott returned to triumph with “Gladiator 2.” In his first production since “Napoleon’s” box office flop in 2023, he crafted an impressive film deserving of the $400 million it has earned thus far.
"Gladiator 2": A legacy sequel done right
At first glance, the food delivery system appears flawless. It’s convenient for consumers, employs drivers, and provides profit to partnering restaurants. However, this system is not as efficient as it appears.
The hidden costs of convenience: How delivery apps are eating into your wallet
About the Contributors
Rishith Alimchandani
Rishith Alimchandani, News Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? New York City
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus