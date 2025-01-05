Rafael Nadal retires, leaves behind influential legacy

Twenty grand slam finals, two Olympic gold medals, and 92 ATP Finals trophies are just a few of the many monumental titles won by tennis legend Rafael Nadal. As part of the tennis “Big Three” alongside Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, Nadal is one of the most accomplished tennis players in the sport’s history, dominating the professional tennis world for the past two decades. On Oct. 10, however, Rafael Nadal officially announced his retirement from the game due to injury concerns.

Known as the “King of Clay,” Nadal won a remarkable 14 French Open titles on clay courts. While Nadal said he is at peace with his decision to hang up his racket after the Davis Cup next month, his retirement has left many young tennis players and fans heartbroken. In the upcoming Davis Cup tournament, Nadal will play his last games with doubles partner Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning French Open champion who modeled his game after Nadal. In a Times interview, Alcaraz reflected on his admiration for Nadal.

“It is really difficult news for everybody and even tougher for me,” said Alcaraz. “He has been my idol since I started playing tennis. I look up to him. Proudly, thanks to him, I really wanted to become a professional tennis player.”

Not only is Nadal applauded for his technique and skill, but his off-court life makes him just as much of a respected role model worldwide. Nadal’s philanthropic business ventures represent his passion beyond tennis and the positive impact he makes globally.

Nadal initiated the RafaNadal Foundation in 2010 to further educate underprivileged children and instill the values of sportsmanship and spirit. The foundation holds both an education and sports program through tennis playing development and other activities. The program has reached children in Spain — Nadal’s home country — and India, continuing to grow across more regions. On the RafaNadal website, Nadal illustrates his charitable legacy.

“I have always considered that for the personal and professional development of minors and young people, opportunities are essential,” Nadal said in the foundation’s mission statement. “More than ten years ago we understood that I was in a position where I could contribute to creating them, and that was when we decided to launch this life project.”

Nadal is also widely commemorated for his sportsmanship and the example he leads for young players. Unlike most professional tennis players, Nadal has never broken a racket out of anger. He is a five-time winner of the US Open’s Tennis’s Annual Sportsmanship Award and also won the Arthur Ashe Award as Humanitarian of the Year. Whitman Junior Caroline Easley is an avid tennis fan who touches on Nadal’s legacy as a player.

“I think Nadal’s retirement will lead [to] a large void in the game,” Easley said. “People will seek to emulate his iconic left-handed forehand and competitiveness.”

During matches, Rafael’s fans often see him complimenting his opponents and rivals even when his performance is poor. Famous Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner said Nadal’s retirement announcement was a bitter pill to swallow adding that the younger generation learned from Nadal’s values and on-court etiquette. In an interview with the Daily Star, Sinner discusses his perspective on Nadal’s character.

“We all saw how good he has been as a player, the lessons he taught us, the young players, how to behave on the court, how to handle situations on the court,” Sinner said.

A champion on and off the court, Nadal has shown persistent commitment to the game.

Leaping beyond record-breaking titles and exhibiting great character as an athlete, Nadal will forever be known as an unforgettable figure in sports history. As he moves off the tour, Nadal will leave behind his legacy in tennis, but carry on an incredible influence globally.