Maryland Men’s Basketball season preview

The University of Maryland Men’s Basketball season is underway as they play Ohio State for their Big Ten Opener on Dec. 4th. After a disappointing end to the 2023-2024 season under Head Coach Kevin Willard, the Terrapins missed the NCAA Tournament going 16–17. In the off-season, Williard made big changes and revamped the roster, adding multiple transfers and recruits to the squad. Here is The Black & White’s preview of the University of Maryland Men’s Basketball team for the 2024-25 season.

Returning Players

Julian Reese, C/F

DeShawn Harris-Smith, G/F

Jordan Geronimo, F

Jahari Long, G

Braden Pierce, C

Losses

Jahmir Young, G

Donta Scott, F

Jamie Kaiser Jr, F/G

Noah Batchelor, G/F

Caelum Swanton-Rodger, C

Mady Traore, C/F

Jahnathan Lamothe, G

Transfers

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, G

As Maryland lost their leading scorer from last season Jamir Young, they needed a guard to replace his elite scoring. They found Belmont transfer Ja’Kobi Gillespie, ranked the 13th-best transfer point guard. Gillespie, entering his junior year, was regarded as one of the best players in the Missouri Valley Conference averaging 20.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Gillespie was very efficient from beyond the arc converting 38.7% of his attempts, which brought much-needed help to a poor three-point shooting team. Maryland shot an abysmal 28.9% from three last season ranking second-worst among the power conference teams. In addition to scoring, Gillespie led the Missouri Valley with 2.2 steals per game. Gillespie looks to fill the void left by Young and play a large role on both ends of the floor this season.

Rodney Rice, G

The former four-star recruit out of Maryland private school DeMatha Catholic picked Virginia Tech (VT) over the likes of Maryland and several other schools two years ago. Since then Rodney Rice has been plagued with injuries playing in just eight games his freshman year and then leaving the program his sophomore year. Rice entered the transfer portal as the 27th-best transfer available and the 5th-best available shooting guard. Rice lands at Maryland with three years of eligibility left. Even though Rice hasn’t played much at the college level, it was clear to see his tools on display at DeMatha. Rice was a knockdown shooter who could get buckets at ease averaging 20.5 points per game his senior season while also showing flashes of his athletic ability. Rice will look to contribute in the backcourt with Gillespie as he looks for a fresh start with the Terps.

Selton Miguel, G/F

After two years at each Kansas State and the University of South Florida, Selton Miguel transfers to Maryland with one year of eligibility left. Miguel has previous connections to the basketball program as he is close friends with former Terp Bruno Fernando. Miguel was a standout in the American Athletic Conference winning Most Improved and Sixth Man of the Year. Miguel averaged 14.7 points while shooting a high-level percentage from three at 39%. Miguel also participated in the Olympic Trials with his home country, Angola, during the summer and recorded a respectable 11-point performance against Spain. Miguel looks to bring his high-level shooting and scoring to the Maryland squad that struggled with just that especially on the wing last season.

Tafara Gapare, F

Tafara Gapare has spent a year each at the University of Massachusetts and Georgia Tech and will now join Maryland for his junior season. The former four-star from New Zealand has displayed elite athleticism over the past two seasons. At 6’9” Gapare’s highlight reel includes jaw-dropping dunks and blocks that fans can expect more of in the upcoming season. The Terps will look for Gapare to provide much-needed depth in the frontcourt. Despite the elite athleticism from Gapare, he is still a very raw and developing player as he was plagued by shooting struggles last season at Georgia Tech shooting a poor 34.7% from the field and 16.9% from three.

Other Transfers

Chance Stephens, G, Loyola Marymount

Jay Young, G, Memphis

Recruits

Derik Queen, C/F, Montverde Academy (FL)

Baltimore native Derik Queen was one of the most sought-after players in the 2024 recruiting class as a five-star recruit. Queen committed to Maryland over the likes of Indiana, Houston and Kansas. He played at Montverde Academy where they went 30–0 in Queen’s senior season and were ranked the number one team in the country in the ESPN rankings. Queen was a standout there averaging 16.8 ppg next to future NBA lottery picks like Cooper Flagg and Asa Newell. Queen was also a McDonald’s All-American athlete and was named Co-MVP in the all-star game. The 6’10” 240-pound ‘big man’ has incredible touch and footwork around the rim and will look to be dominant in the post. Queen will share the frontcourt with his former teammate at St. Frances HS Julian Reese who is expected to be one of the best frontcourt duos in all of CBB.

Malachi Palmer, G, Mt. Zion Prep (MD)

Willard also recruited four-star Malachi Palmer. Palmer attended Mt. Zion Prep in Baltimore and chose Maryland over Florida State, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall and West Virginia. The 6’5” guard may not have a major impact right away due to a guard-heavy Terps roster but has lots of potential for the squad in the coming years. Palmer has a good stature for a guard and can score at ease. If Palmer can show consistency with his three-point shooting, there is a good chance we will see him be a solid contributor this upcoming season.

Outlook

This Maryland squad is arguably the most talented squad Willard has had during his tenure. Defensively, it is expected that they will continue to be one of the best in the Big Ten and top 30 in the entire country. The Terps have plenty of athletic guards and wings that will hold down the perimeter. Deshawn Harris-Smith was great defensively his freshman year despite the offensive struggles and will have the tasks of guarding the elite Big-Ten guards and wings such as Rutgers’ Dylan Harper and Iowa’s Payton Sandfort. In the interior, they will still have Reese but now will have the luxury of more depth in the center position with the addition of Queen, Gapare, and Pierce.

Offensively Willard made sure to fix the team’s shooting struggles by adding Gillespie, Rice and Miguel. Their biggest offensive strength will be down low in the post. Reese was one of the best post scorers in the Big Ten last season and with the addition of perhaps the best post scorer in high school, the Terps will give other teams defensive nightmares down low. It will be important for Gillespie to prove he can keep up his high-level scoring against tougher Big-Ten defenses for this offense to be successful. It will also be important for Reese and Queen to show that they can play together and complement each other, similarly to how Fernando and Jalen Smith did back in 2018.

Roster

PG – Ja’Kobi Gillespie

SG – Deshawn Harris-Smith

SF – Selton Miguel

PF – Derik Queen

C – Julian Reese

6th – Rodney Rice

7th – Jordan Geronimo

8th – Jay Young

9th – Tafare Gapare

10th – Malachi Palmer

Projected Record – 20-11 (11-9 Big-Ten)

NCAA Tournament – Yes, 7-Seed





