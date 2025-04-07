Boys lacrosse cruises past Poolesville 22-7

The boys’ lacrosse team (7-0) crushed the Poolesville Falcons (4-2) 22-7 Monday night, adding another win to their perfect record.

On the offensive side, the Vikings were firing on all cylinders. Whitman displayed valuable depth throughout the game as 11 players got into the scoring column. Gardiner and junior Sean Sanders jump-started the Vikings’ offense with multiple goals each in the first quarter.

Defensively, the Vikes didn’t come out as strong. After Gardiner scored the first goal, Poolesville responded with two goals in quick succession to take the lead. While the Whitman offense did their job by scoring seven more goals, the Falcons kept the game within striking distance, with a score of 8-4 at the end of the first quarter. Luckily, senior goalie Mark Buckley and junior goalie Beckett Tysvaer made key saves throughout the rest of the game to limit Poolesville’s offense in the last three quarters. Overall, the Vikings dominated with four Whitman players scoring at least three goals each, and junior Tommy Gardiner leading the team with five.

The Vikes will look to keep the momentum going as they take on the Blake Bengals (4-2) away on Friday, April 11th at 7:15 pm.