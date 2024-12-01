MCPS pulls two LGBTQ+ inclusive books from school curriculum

The Washington Post discovered that MCPS has removed two LGBTQ-themed books, “Pride Puppy” and “My Rainbow,” from its pre-kindergarten and second-grade curriculum.

MCPS did not make an official announcement about the decision. The Washington Post noticed the books’ removal after reviewing MCPS’s instructional database and speaking with school representatives and policy advocates. Although classrooms no longer use the book for instruction, they remain available in school libraries.

In 2022, MCPS added six LGBTQ-inclusive books to its elementary English curriculum. Soon after, parents began requesting to opt their children out of these lessons. However, in March 2023, the district announced that it would no longer allow opt-out requests starting in the 2023-24 school year.

By May 2023, a group of parents challenged this ban in the case Mahmoud v. McKnight, arguing it violated their First Amendment right to religious freedom.

“Under long-standing precedent, government schools are not ‘empowered … to ‘save’ a child from himself or his [religious] parents’ by imposing ‘compulsory’ education to ‘influence … the religious future of the child.’ Wisconsin v. Yoder, 406 U.S. 205, 232 (1972)” the case complaint reads.

In Aug. 2023, a Maryland state judge ruled against the parents, stating that they cannot opt their children out of lessons involving LGBTQ-inclusive books. Despite this ruling, parents continued urging the district to allow opt-outs, but the state repeatedly rejected their appeals. The dispute highlights the ongoing clash between parents seeking religious exemption and Maryland’s commitment to an inclusive curriculum.

MCPS originally added LGBTQ-themed books to its elementary school curriculum to promote inclusion and educate young students. “Pride Puppy,” by Robin Stevenson, tells the story of a family celebrating Pride Day at a parade and was included in the pre-kindergarten supplemental materials. “My Rainbow,” by DeShanna Neal and Trinity Neal, which focuses on a Black transgender girl embracing her identity, became part of the second-grade curriculum.

Amidst ongoing legal disputes and parent protests, the recent decision to remove the two books from classrooms has sparked concern within the local community.

Junior Allen Monroe, co-president of Whitman Pride Alliance, worries about this decision and believes educating younger children on inclusivity and acceptance is crucial, he said.

“I worry about the precedent the removal of these books will set for books related to other potentially contentious issues,” Monroe said. “The most important part about educating young people on LGBTQ topics is fostering a culture of acceptance. That means not just teaching them to accept and tolerate their classmates and communities, but teaching them that it’s okay to be themselves.”





