Five decadent recipes to bake this fall

By Abby Ikenson
October 29, 2024
The leaves are starting to fall and the temperature is beginning to drop — autumn is here, and with it comes the season of pumpkin spice and soups. 

The best way to celebrate the turn of the season is by baking a cozy fall treat. Here is The Black & White’s guide to fool-proof fall recipes.

Cinnamon Coffee Cake 

This recipe is a guaranteed fall staple. The inclusion of citrus perfectly cuts the cake’s sweetness, and the crumb layer creates a satisfying texture of cinnamon sugar in every bite. The addition of a walnut topping gives the treat a crunch that makes it worth trying. For a cool frosting, consider the addition of Greek yogurt or whipped cream.

Ingredients: 

  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 2 ¾ cups sugar, divided
  • 4 large eggs, room temperature
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
  • ½  cup chopped walnuts

Apple Crisp 

This comforting apple dessert will become an essential for anyone who loves a warm, tart treat. This recipe uses two different types of apples to create a more diverse flavor profile and counterbalance to the sweetness of the treat. As the apples begin to brown and bubble and the oats crisp up, the entire kitchen will fill with a soothing autumnal aroma, preparing you for the excitement of a new season. The topping of vanilla ice cream will bring a luscious and refreshing enrichment to the dish.  

Ingredients:

Filling 

  • 6 large apples, 2½ pounds, peeled, cored, and chopped into ¾-inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon sea salt

Crumble Topping

  • ¾ cup whole rolled oats
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon sea salt
  • ½ cup cold unsalted butter, 1 stick, cubed, plus more for the pan

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread 

This warm autumn treat is the definition of comfort. Butternut Bakery is a viral account on social media, and this delicious recipe helps explain its popularity. The bread is perfectly moist but firm, with pockets of semi-sweet chocolate adding a smooth crunch without overpowering sweetness. The ratio of banana to vanilla is flawless, allowing the flavors to melt in your mouth. Make sure to eat this bread warm to ensure the delicious taste of melted chocolate chips. 

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½  cups ripe and mashed banana (3-4 medium bananas), measured
  • ½  cup packed light brown sugar
  • ½  cup granulated sugar
  • ½  cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ½  cup 2% Greek yogurt (sour cream also works)
  • 1 ⅓  cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¾  cup mini chocolate chips + a handful more for sprinkling on top

Snickerdoodle Cookies 

This simple recipe takes a spin on the classic sugar cookie. Browning butter has become increasingly popular in baking as it allows for a golden, nutty aftertaste while also bringing out a powerful cinnamon taste. This recipe is convenient because it skips the cream of tartar, a unique snickerdoodle ingredient that people don’t usually have stocked in their pantries. To embrace autumn even further, mix some pumpkin spice into the dough before baking. 

Ingredients:

Cookie Dough:

  • ½ cup plus 1 tbsp salted butter
  • ½ cup packed light brown sugar
  • ⅓ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 large egg at room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon lemon juice (make sure it is a level ½ teaspoon)
  • 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Cinnamon sugar:

  • 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pumpkin Brownies 

Last but not least, the most anticipated fall flavor: pumpkin. Pumpkin purée is extremely versatile, allowing it to fit in perfectly with almost any dessert, including brownies. The balance of earthy pumpkin with decadent cocoa creates a unique treat that is impossible to put down. A cold glass of your favorite kind of milk will perfectly complement this brownie’s rich decadence. 

Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¾ cup butter, melted
  • 1 ½ cups white sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 3 large eggs
  • ½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • ¼ cup cocoa powder
  • ½ cup pumpkin puree
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts
  • ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon ground cloves
  • ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Whether you’re craving a sweet treat with a cozy cinnamon or sharp apple flavor, there’s no better way to embrace the upcoming season then by indulging in one — or all — of these fall treats.

