Boys volleyball falls to Rockville 3–0

The boys’ volleyball team (6–5) lost to the Rockville Rams (11–1) 3–0 on Monday night.

The first set started off with both teams keeping the score extremely close. This continued for the whole set with the teams going into extra points. The Vikes eventually lost the set in the end, with the final score being 28–26 Rams.

The second set started with the Vikes looking a little shaken up from the previous tight finish, which the Rams took advantage of to take an early lead. Towards the middle of the set, the Vikes were down 10 points until they collected themselves and went on a run. While the Vikes made an effort to take back the lead, the Rams’ lead was too big for them to overcome and they lost the set 25–21.

The Vikes started off the third and final set the best out of the three. They looked like they could’ve taken the set, but with continuous missed serves, the Vikes would end up losing 28–26.

One standout player for the Vikes was Junior Sebastien Bergstedt-Timko, who ended the game with an impressive 17 kills.

The Vikes end their regular season on a loss but can bounce back with a win in their playoff game Thursday against the Springbrook Blue Devils (9–2) who also ended their season on a 3–0 loss.