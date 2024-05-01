The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Boys volleyball falls to Rockville 3–0
Boys lacrosse cruises past Blair 15–5
Girls lacrosse annihilates Blair 17–1
My experience celebrating an ignored holiday
Whitman hosts 61st annual Festival of the Arts
Track and field competes at Gator Invitational

Track and field competes at Gator Invitational

April 29, 2024

Boys volleyball falls to Rockville 3–0

By Stefano Ninassi
May 1, 2024
Boys+volleyball+falls+to+Rockville+3%E2%80%930
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ volleyball team (6–5) lost to the Rockville Rams (11–1) 3–0 on Monday night. 

The first set started off with both teams keeping the score extremely close. This continued for the whole set with the teams going into extra points. The Vikes eventually lost the set in the end, with the final score being 28–26 Rams.

The second set started with the Vikes looking a little shaken up from the previous tight finish, which the Rams took advantage of to take an early lead. Towards the middle of the set, the Vikes were down 10 points until they collected themselves and went on a run. While the Vikes made an effort to take back the lead, the Rams’ lead was too big for them to overcome and they lost the set 25–21. 

The Vikes started off the third and final set the best out of the three. They looked like they could’ve taken the set, but with continuous missed serves, the Vikes would end up losing 28–26. 

Story continues below advertisement

One standout player for the Vikes was Junior Sebastien Bergstedt-Timko, who ended the game with an impressive 17 kills. 

The Vikes end their regular season on a loss but can bounce back with a win in their playoff game Thursday against the Springbrook Blue Devils (9–2) who also ended their season on a 3–0 loss. 

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Boys lacrosse cruises past Blair 15–5
Boys lacrosse cruises past Blair 15–5
Girls lacrosse annihilates Blair 17–1
Girls lacrosse annihilates Blair 17–1
Track and field competes at Gator Invitational
Track and field competes at Gator Invitational
Boys lacrosse falls to Sherwood 12–9
Boys lacrosse falls to Sherwood 12–9
Girls lacrosse suffers first loss of the season to Sherwood 16–11
Girls lacrosse suffers first loss of the season to Sherwood 16–11
Baseball demolishes Northwood 11–1
Baseball demolishes Northwood 11–1
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *