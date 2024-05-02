The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Baseball falls to Quince Orchard on senior night
2k24 Talent Show: A Concert Experience
Boys volleyball falls to Rockville 3–0
Boys lacrosse cruises past Blair 15–5
Girls lacrosse annihilates Blair 17–1
My experience celebrating an ignored holiday

My experience celebrating an ignored holiday

May 1, 2024

Baseball falls to Quince Orchard on senior night

By Ainsley Hollis
May 2, 2024
Baseball+falls+to+Quince+Orchard+on+senior+night
Vassili Prokopenko

The baseball team honored their seniors on Tuesday night under the lights. Whitman celebrated its eight seniors: Chand Amerasinghe, Ethan Carboni, Ethan Murley, Gideon Schwartz, Ichi Bai, Jacob Goldman, John Wayman and Max Dober. 

The boys (12–3) fought well, but the Quince Orchard Cougars (13–3) came up on top and defeated the Vikes 3–1. Senior Ethan Murley started on the mound for the Vikes and recorded six strikeouts and two walks, only allowing one run across five innings. Junior Wells Twining came in as relief and pitched an inning, allowing two runs, with three strikeouts and zero walks. 

The Vikings scored in the first inning after Senior Chand Amerasinghe singled, scoring a run. However, Whitman could only muster five hits throughout the contest.

The Vikings were right in the game until the Cougars hit a home run in the bottom of the seventh, bringing across two runs. 

Story continues below advertisement

Though it was a tough loss, senior night was a success, and baseball fans were able to watch a competitive game. 

The Vikings will travel to Damascus (7–7) for their next game on Thursday. It will be a must-win game for the Vikes, who suffered a massive blow in the 4A rankings with their loss to the Cougars. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Boys volleyball falls to Rockville 3–0
Boys volleyball falls to Rockville 3–0
Boys lacrosse cruises past Blair 15–5
Boys lacrosse cruises past Blair 15–5
Girls lacrosse annihilates Blair 17–1
Girls lacrosse annihilates Blair 17–1
Track and field competes at Gator Invitational
Track and field competes at Gator Invitational
Boys lacrosse falls to Sherwood 12–9
Boys lacrosse falls to Sherwood 12–9
Girls lacrosse suffers first loss of the season to Sherwood 16–11
Girls lacrosse suffers first loss of the season to Sherwood 16–11
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *