Baseball+falls+to+Quince+Orchard+on+senior+night

The baseball team honored their seniors on Tuesday night under the lights. Whitman celebrated its eight seniors: Chand Amerasinghe, Ethan Carboni, Ethan Murley, Gideon Schwartz, Ichi Bai, Jacob Goldman, John Wayman and Max Dober.

The boys (12–3) fought well, but the Quince Orchard Cougars (13–3) came up on top and defeated the Vikes 3–1. Senior Ethan Murley started on the mound for the Vikes and recorded six strikeouts and two walks, only allowing one run across five innings. Junior Wells Twining came in as relief and pitched an inning, allowing two runs, with three strikeouts and zero walks.

The Vikings scored in the first inning after Senior Chand Amerasinghe singled, scoring a run. However, Whitman could only muster five hits throughout the contest.

The Vikings were right in the game until the Cougars hit a home run in the bottom of the seventh, bringing across two runs.

Though it was a tough loss, senior night was a success, and baseball fans were able to watch a competitive game.

The Vikings will travel to Damascus (7–7) for their next game on Thursday. It will be a must-win game for the Vikes, who suffered a massive blow in the 4A rankings with their loss to the Cougars.