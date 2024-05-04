Baseball dominates Damascus 16–2

The baseball team (13–3) beat the Damascus Hornets (8–8) in a thrilling 16–2 victory.

Senior Jacob Goldman started at pitcher for the Vikes, he surrendered three hits and two runs over four innings, striking out six batters and walking four. Sophomore James Eichberg pitched one scoreless inning in relief. He allowed zero hits, with zero strikeouts and zero walks.

Freshman Marcus Dober had an incredible game at the plate, driving in four runs on two hits to lead the Vikes to victory. Dober hit his first high school career home run when he hammered a ball past left field in the third inning, scoring two runs. He also singled in the fourth inning, scoring one.

The Vikings scored a run in the top of the first inning after junior Cole Roman doubled, Dober lined out, and senior Ethan Carboni singled, each scoring a run.

Story continues below advertisement

The hitting didn’t stop there. The Vikes tallied 10 runs in the third inning to sweep the Hornets. Senior Gideon Schwartz singled twice, scoring three runs, and senior Chand Amerasinghe recorded three RBIs and a double, scoring five runs.

The Vikes totaled 15 hits throughout the game. Schwartz led the team with four hits in four at-bats. Senior John Wayman and juniors Cole Roman and Sammy Angel each collected multiple hits.

The Vikings had a strong eye at the plate, with six walks for the game and five stolen bases. In the field, they stayed strong and didn’t commit a single error.