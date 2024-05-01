Boys lacrosse cruises past Blair 15–5

The boys’ lacrosse team (9–2) cruised past the Blair Blazers (4–5) 15–5 on the road Monday night.

After a heartbreaking loss on Sunday, the Vikes looked to control the game early and jump out to a lead. They did just that, as junior Drew Delano and senior Lachlan Overdahl again scored multiple goals in the first half. This helped the Vikes to secure a sizable lead at halftime.

The Vikes continued to attack in the second half not allowing the Blazers to come back. Junior goalie Mark Buckley complimented the offense well, tallying nine saves in the game.

This win helped the Vikes establish some momentum after their loss over the weekend. The Vikes will finish out the regular season at home on senior night Wednesday against the Watkins Mill Wolverines (1–9) at 7:15 p.m.