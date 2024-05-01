The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Boys volleyball falls to Rockville 3–0
Boys lacrosse cruises past Blair 15–5
Girls lacrosse annihilates Blair 17–1
My experience celebrating an ignored holiday
Whitman hosts 61st annual Festival of the Arts
Track and field competes at Gator Invitational

Track and field competes at Gator Invitational

April 29, 2024

Boys lacrosse cruises past Blair 15–5

By Kavi Varma
May 1, 2024
Boys+lacrosse+cruises+past+Blair+15%E2%80%935
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ lacrosse team (9–2) cruised past the Blair Blazers (4–5) 15–5 on the road Monday night. 

After a heartbreaking loss on Sunday, the Vikes looked to control the game early and jump out to a lead. They did just that, as junior Drew Delano and senior Lachlan Overdahl again scored multiple goals in the first half. This helped the Vikes to secure a sizable lead at halftime. 

The Vikes continued to attack in the second half not allowing the Blazers to come back. Junior goalie Mark Buckley complimented the offense well, tallying nine saves in the game. 

This win helped the Vikes establish some momentum after their loss over the weekend. The Vikes will finish out the regular season at home on senior night Wednesday against the Watkins Mill Wolverines (1–9) at 7:15 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Girls lacrosse annihilates Blair 17–1
Girls lacrosse annihilates Blair 17–1
Track and field competes at Gator Invitational
Track and field competes at Gator Invitational
Boys lacrosse falls to Sherwood 12–9
Boys lacrosse falls to Sherwood 12–9
Girls lacrosse suffers first loss of the season to Sherwood 16–11
Girls lacrosse suffers first loss of the season to Sherwood 16–11
Baseball demolishes Northwood 11–1
Baseball demolishes Northwood 11–1
Softball narrowly defeats Blair 12–11
Softball narrowly defeats Blair 12–11
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *