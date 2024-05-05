The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Boys volleyball stuns Springbrook 3–0
May 1, 2024

Boys volleyball stuns Springbrook 3–0

By Stefano Ninassi
May 5, 2024
The boys’ volleyball team (7–5) overcame late-season adversity and beat the Springbrook Blue Devils (9–3) on Thursday night. 

The first set started off with the teams going score for score. This early stalemate ended towards the end of the set with the Vikes getting a 21–14 lead. The Blue Devils would make adjustments to almost come back in the set, but the Vikes lead would be too much for the Blue Devils and the Vikes went on to win the set 25–21. 

The next set started off a little rocky, but the Vikes continued their dominance getting a lead towards the middle of the set. The set would continue with the Vikes maintaining this lead till the end of the set winning it 25–19. 

The third and final set of the game started off with the Vikes performing at an elite level getting a 16–4 lead towards the middle of the set. This electric performance by the Vikes would continue to the end with them winning the set 25–11 and beating the Blue Devils for their first playoff win of the season. 

Notable stars for the game include junior Sebastien Bergstedt-Timko who finished the game with 15 kills and senior Nicholas Hotes who finished with 10 kills. Senior Myles Gordon finished his game with a respective 6 aces. 

The Vikes will host their first-ever playoff game on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. against Poolesville.
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

