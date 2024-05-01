Girls lacrosse annihilates Blair 17–1

The girls’ lacrosse team (10–1) defeated the Montgomery Blair Blazers (4–5) 17–1 on Monday night.

The Vikes started the game quickly and aggressively, building an impressive lead in the first quarter. Senior Kristina Einberg created many opportunities with a total of six draw controls, which were essential for the Vikes to push their lead further.

The Vikes also dominated on the defensive end, keeping the Blazers under two goals. Sophomore Keira Robinson and junior Quinn Foa each scored three goals throughout the game, intensifying Whitman’s lead.

“It was a really good game to score off of second looks,” Robinson said. “I think that the team is a lot more prepared for more challenges as the playoffs start.”

The Vikes will look to continue their success on Wednesday for senior night at home against the Watkins Mill Wolverines (0–8) at 5:30 pm.