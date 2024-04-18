Baseball triumphs over Churchill 4–6

The baseball team (9–1) completed another win against the Churchill Bulldogs (4–6) when they snatched the lead late in the game, winning 4–2.

Senior Ethan Murley started out pitching for the Vikes, allowing three hits and two runs over five innings. Murley recorded five strikeouts and three walks before Junior Sammy Berman stepped in, throwing two innings of scoreless ball as relief. Berman surrendered one hit, striking out two batters and walking one.

At the bottom of the second, an error gave the Vikes their first run, but they struggled to score more runs in the following innings. A ground out allowed another run for the Vikes in the fourth, but the Bulldogs tied the game with a productive fifth inning. Once again, Berman went one–for–two at the plate as he smashed a double, scoring two more runs for Whitman.

The Vikes kept moving around the bases, as they tallied four stolen bases. Additionally, they fielded well for the second straight game and didn’t commit an error. The game marked an important bounce-back win for the Vikes as they prepare to play their third game in three days.

The Vikes (9–1) will play away at Montgomery Blair (5–6) on Thursday night, earlier this season the Vikes defeated Blair 10–0.