The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Track and field competes against Walter Johnson and Winston Churchill
Baseball triumphs over Churchill 4–6
Girls tennis defeats Churchill; boys tennis falls
Boys volleyball falls to Northwest 3–1
Clarksburg High School junior Praneel Suvarna wins 2024-2025 SMOB election
Baseball falls to Walter Johnson 6–0: losing undefeated season

Baseball falls to Walter Johnson 6–0: losing undefeated season

April 17, 2024

Baseball triumphs over Churchill 4–6

By Ainsley Hollis
April 18, 2024
Baseball+triumphs+over+Churchill+4%E2%80%936
Vassili Prokopenko

The baseball team (9–1) completed another win against the Churchill Bulldogs (4–6) when they snatched the lead late in the game, winning 4–2.

Senior Ethan Murley started out pitching for the Vikes, allowing three hits and two runs over five innings. Murley recorded five strikeouts and three walks before Junior Sammy Berman stepped in, throwing two innings of scoreless ball as relief. Berman surrendered one hit, striking out two batters and walking one. 

At the bottom of the second, an error gave the Vikes their first run, but they struggled to score more runs in the following innings. A ground out allowed another run for the Vikes in the fourth, but the Bulldogs tied the game with a productive fifth inning. Once again, Berman went one–for–two at the plate as he smashed a double, scoring two more runs for Whitman. 

The Vikes kept moving around the bases, as they tallied four stolen bases. Additionally, they fielded well for the second straight game and didn’t commit an error. The game marked an important bounce-back win for the Vikes as they prepare to play their third game in three days.

Story continues below advertisement

The Vikes (9–1) will play away at Montgomery Blair (5–6) on Thursday night, earlier this season the Vikes defeated Blair 10–0.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Girls tennis defeats Churchill; boys tennis falls
Girls tennis defeats Churchill; boys tennis falls
Boys volleyball falls to Northwest 3–1
Boys volleyball falls to Northwest 3–1
Baseball falls to Walter Johnson 6–0: losing undefeated season
Baseball falls to Walter Johnson 6–0: losing undefeated season
Boys lacrosse dominates Poolesville 18–3
Boys lacrosse dominates Poolesville 18–3
Softball survives Seneca Valley 9-7
Softball survives Seneca Valley 9-7
Girls lacrosse crushes Poolesville 19–4
Girls lacrosse crushes Poolesville 19–4
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *