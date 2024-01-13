What’s next for the Commanders after firing head coach Ron Rivera

On Jan. 8, 2024, the Washington Commanders’ owner Josh Harris fired head coach Ron Rivera, according to NFL Nework insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Harris, who’s owned the team since 2024, waited until the end of the 2023-24 season to assess his head coaching situation. Less than an hour after Washington’s season ended, the Commanders issued a team statement.

“Today, we made the decision to part ways with Ron Rivera,” Harris said. “I want to thank Ron and his wife Stephanie for all they did for the Commanders and DMV community, especially during the ownership transition.”

Firing Rivera wasn’t the only major change Harris made to the Commanders’ franchise. In an unprecedented move, the Commanders hired two-time NBA Executive of the Year, Bob Myers. Myers played a monumental part in developing the Golden State Warriors dynasty, who won four titles in eight seasons, as well as five consecutive Finals appearances from 2015 to 2019. The team is also adding former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rich Spielman to an executive role. Myers and Spielman will be in charge of the process of finding the Commanders’ new head coach.

On Jan. 12, Rapoport reported that former 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters would join the Commanders as their new GM. Peters began his career in the NFL in 2003 as a scout for the New England Patriots before being hired by the Broncos in 2009. He worked his way up the ladder in Denver and was eventually promoted to assistant director of college scouting. However, in 2017, Peters joined San Franciso as their new vice president of player personnel. Washington now has a decision to make about current GM Martin Mayhew. With Peters taking over as the new general manager, many suggest that Mayhew’s role will change.

Rivera’s fourth season as Washington’s head coach marked the team’s worst record under his leadership. The Commanders concluded their season with a 38–10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and a 4-14 overall record. The 62-year-old head coach ends his Commanders’ tenure with a 26–40–1 overall record and one playoff appearance.

The Commanders’ head coaching job will be one of the more appealing openings across the National Football League (NFL). With the loss to the Cowboys, Washington has been slotted to pick second overall in the upcoming NFL draft. The upcoming draft is quarterback-heavy, with generational talents like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels up for grabs. With a stacked 2024 draft, Commanders ownership will have a difficult decision over how they approach their quarterback position.

For the first time since 2017, Washington started the same quarterback every game this season. Sam Howell entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. In Howell’s second season in the NFL, he registered 3,946 passing yards, completing 388 of 612 attempts. The North Carolina alum recorded 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, posting a sub-par 42.1 quarterback rating.

After the season finale, Howell spoke to the media regarding his frustrations from the season.

“It was a lot of ups and downs, a tough year, not the year we expected to have, not the year we wanted to have,” Howell said. “But that being said, I have learned a lot. I’ve grown a lot as a player, as a person.”

On Jan. 9, Pelissero reported that the Commanders requested interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Johnson and Glenn interviewed with teams last year and are intriguing candidates because of their unexpected success in the Lions organization.

It’s important to note NFL teams are not permitted to hold in-person interviews with coaches employed by other teams until after the second round of the playoffs. Since the Lions host the Rams this Sunday for their first playoff game, the earliest an interview can happen is next Tuesday, pending the result of the Lions game.