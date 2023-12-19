Wizards Weekly: Weeks 6 & 7 (12/1-12/13)

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results, something the Wizards simply don’t understand. Washington’s sixth week of NBA action is complete. Across just five games, the Wizards finished with a 0–5 record, bringing their total across the season to 3–20. Here’s what happened in the last two weeks in Wizards basketball:

Magic

Washington’s first game of week six was their second consecutive contest against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 1. Washington fared much better this time, losing just 130-125 compared to the previous 139-120 loss. The matchup was even across the game, with both teams having equal second-chance points alongside with similar rebounding and turnover numbers. Kyle Kuzma led Washington in the loss with 27 points and efficient shooting splits of 10/18. Orlando’s main contributor was Franz Wagner, who scored 31 points and had a shooting percentage of 52.9%.

Story continues below advertisement

76ers

The Wizards’ next game came against the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 6, their first of two contests against them across two weeks. Washington was in control of the game for a while, holding the lead for most of the second and third quarters and, at one point, leading by as much as 10 points. In the end, however, the Wizards failed to close out — a common theme throughout this season — and lost 131–126. Jordan Poole took over Kuzma’s scoring duties, racking 23 points on a rare efficient 62.5 percent. The 76ers’ Joel Embiid dominated Washington’s defense as he scored 50 points, collected 13 rebounds and shot a productive 19/25 from the field.

Nets

The Wizards’ following contest was their second of the season against the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 8. The game was a total blowout in favor of the Nets, ending with a final score of 124-97. Washington only held the lead twice, shot a terrible 18.2% from behind the arc and scored seven second-chance points compared to the Nets’ 20 in the embarrassing loss. Kuzma was the Wizards’ top scorer but only put up a measly 17 points on 8/17 shooting. Mikal Bridges led the Nets in scoring with 21 points with an even 60% shooting percentage.

76ers

The Wizard’s second consecutive loss came against the 76ers on Dec. 11. The Wizards lost a brutal 146–101 game; every 76er on the roster scored in the defeat. Washington only beat Philadelphia in the fast break points battle 17-16. Embiid continued to dominate against the Wizards with 34 points on 70% shooting and 11 rebounds. Kuzma again led Washington in scoring with 21 points.

Pelicans

Washington’s final loss of the two weeks came against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 13. The Wizards led early in the game but yet again let the victory slip away from them in the 142-122 loss. Washington only scored two second-chance points throughout the match and only collected 33 rebounds compared to NOLA’s 46. Brandon Ingram was the Wizards’ main problem, scoring a season-high 40 points and shooting 14/23 from the field. Jonas Valanciunas was another obstacle for Washington as he collected 18 rebounds on the night. The Wizards’ main contributor was the usual Kuzma, with 27 points and a shooting percentage of 52.6%

Week Eight Preview

The seventh week of Wizards basketball begins with the team’s second matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 15 at Capital One Arena. Washington fell to Indiana in the season opener 143–120 on Oct. 25. The team then starts a West Coast road trip with a game against DC native Kevin Durant, former Wizard Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns. Then Washington faces the Sacramento Kings, who sit at 6th in the Western Conference standings. Washington will face tough opponents weekly as they prepare to face teams all in playoff contention.