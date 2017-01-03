The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

New threats demand upgraded policies: analyzing the evolution of school safety and security

By Valerie Akinyoyenu

A butcher knife-wielding student recently drove a car through a crowded sidewalk, leapt out and viciously stabbed pedestrians in his path. This horrific atta...  Read More »

Dec 19

Weekly news round-up: 12/18

By Matthew Farr

US accuses Putin of orchestrating DNC hacking, plans to retaliate Read More »...  Read More »

Dec 18

Students advance to second round of UMD math competition

By Andie Silverman

As the second and final round of the 38th annual University of Maryland math competition commenced Dec. 1, four Whitman students sat in principal Alan ...  Read More »

Dec 17

Wrestling team unable to compete in Keaser Classic

By Amy Nankin

The wrestling team came to school in dress pants and ties last Friday, expecting to leave for Baltimore at one p.m. to participate in the Keaser Class...  Read More »

Jan 2

December 21 Sports Recap

By Sam Shiffman and Ben Levin

Girls basketball The girls basketball team (6–0) shut down the B-CC Barons Wednesday 55–28, behind a dominant second half. Read More »...  Read More »

Jan 2

Junior Kathryn O’Halloran qualifies for the World Irish Dancing Championships

By Camryn Dahl

When people think of Irish dance, images of Riverdance and Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance come to mind. But there is more to Irish dance than thi...  Read More »

Jan 3

Tribe’s Dedication to Phife is touching without losing quality of sound

By Michael Gorman

With “We’ve Got It From Here...Thank you 4 Your Service,” A Tribe Called Quest proves that even with an 18-year break, they’re still one of the fres...  Read More »

Jan 2

Secretary of Education, not business

By Emma Sorkin

In Bethesda it can be easy to take school’s abundance of resources and funding for granted. But with President-elect Trump’s current appointee for...  Read More »

Dec 17

MCPS: adopt teacher union’s start time plan

By Tiger Bjornlund

Nearly half of all adolescents in the U.S. get inadequate sleep, according to a survey by the National Sleep Foundation. Two factors contribute to this ...  Read More »

Dec 2

Be aware of what you’re listening to

By Elea Levin

“Came in with two girls, look like strippers in their real clothes / A broke h-- can only point me to a rich h--.” Read More »...  Read More »

Dec 7

Pro-Con: Is Donald Trump’s presidency the end of the world?

By Camille Caldera and Elisa McCartin

Dec 5

