The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Holocaust awareness assemblies feature survivors’ stories

By Lydia Orgen
January 17, 2025
Lydia Orgen
During the second assembly, survivor Ruth Cohen recounted her experiences as a teenager in Czechia at the time.

Two Holocaust survivors shared their family stories with students and staff in the auditorium Wednesday. The two assemblies, each attended by one-half of the student body, aimed to educate on the importance of Holocaust remembrance and combating hate. The Jews4Change Club organized the program, in collaboration with the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) and Whitman administration.

The Holocaust — in Greek, “sacrifice by fire” — was the systematic eradication of the Jewish population in Europe by Nazi Germany, resulting in the murder of an estimated six million Jewish people. Other oppressed minority groups were also targeted by the Nazis, such as communists, disabled people and LGBTQ+ people.

During the first assembly, Holocaust survivor Dr. Alfred Munzer shared his family’s experiences during the Holocaust in the Netherlands. A Dutch-Indonesian family hid Munzer in their home, while his parents and sisters were deported to concentration and labor camps. His mother survived, and they later reunited.

During the second assembly, survivor Ruth Cohen recounted her experiences as a teenager in Czechia at the time. The Nazis took her to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, where she and her sister were separated from their parents. She was then transferred to numerous other camps before liberation in 1945. Cohen and her sister eventually reunited with their father.

Story continues below advertisement

Rachel Barold, president of Jews4Change, and Emma Libowitz, vice president, said there is a lack of comprehensive Holocaust education in class curriculums. Motivated by this shortfall, they aim to provide students with a meaningful understanding of the Holocaust.

“Holocaust education has always been a tenant of the Jews4Change platform,” Barold said. 

Barold started planning the assembly in the fall with support from Whitman’s administration and JCRC staff. Both Barold and Libowitz were already involved with the JCRC and familiar with its Holocaust awareness and antisemitism prevention programs.

“The JCRC also has a very well-known Holocaust speakers program,” Barold said. “They’re really experienced, and they’ve done this in a lot of schools.”

With the number of living Holocaust survivors dwindling, organizations like the JCRC and the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. are actively documenting their stories and raising awareness. International Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed January 27, marks the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Red Army’s liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Nazi Germany’s largest concentration camp.

Senior Allison Khani attended the first assembly and was struck by Dr. Munzer’s emotional stories about his parents and sisters, accompanied by photographs of his family members.

“I thought the assembly was very well done because the best way to learn history is by hearing it from a firsthand account,” Khani said. “There are not a lot of Holocaust survivors left, and we are incredibly lucky to hear Dr. Munzer’s story.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Whitman administrators conduct official hall sweeps
Whitman administrators conduct official hall sweeps
The report card measures high schools in five key performance areas: school quality and student success, academic achievement, graduation rate, progress in achieving English language proficiency and readiness for post-secondary success.
Whitman earns five stars on 2024 school report card
The new group replaces the Communications and Stakeholder Engagement Committee, which included BOE members Julie Yang, Brenda Wolff and Shebra Evans. 
BOE approves new committee on communication and community engagement
Monday’s speakers consisted of professionals in law, psychology, dermatology, vascular surgery, business, government affairs, public relations, global health and pharmaceuticals.
Photo of the Day, 1/13: Whitman’s Career Day
The report card measures high schools in five key performance areas: school quality and student success, academic achievement, graduation rate, progress in achieving English language proficiency and readiness for post-secondary success.
MCPS requests $300M budget increase for Fiscal Year 2026
The SMOB advocates for MCPS students at the Board of Education, addressing issues such as capital and operating budgets, educational policy, course offerings and school boundaries.
Special Election Committee hosts SMOB panel
More in Spotlight
Women worldwide face sexual harassment and violence in public spaces every day. The constant fear of sexual victimization limits a woman’s ability to participate in school, work and common leisure activities, including things as simple as grabbing a cup of coffee.
Man vs. Bear: When violence against women becomes background noise
With the trend’s rapid global spread, particularly on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, mukbangs have evolved as influencers tap into viewers’ appetite for visually stimulating content.
Feasting on fame: The hidden dangers of mukbangs
This year had an abundance of iconic pop culture moments, with both upcoming artists and familiar favorites leading the way to create an array of pop albums that defined 2024. 
The year of the pop girl: 10 albums that defined the pop landscape in 2024
Ironically, the most efficient way to get in-game currency in all gacha games is by purchasing it with real money, and the amount of free in-game currency a player gets is never enough to keep up with the constant release of new items.
Gaming’s expensive evolution: The problem with microtransactions
While generative AI is still in its toddler stage, there is no doubt that it will continue to play an increasingly large role in the day-to-day workings of the world. 
It's time to rethink AI's place in the classroom
LIVE: Whitman Boys and Girls Basketball vs. BCC
LIVE: Whitman Boys and Girls Basketball vs. BCC
About the Contributor
Lydia Orgen
Lydia Orgen, News Writer
Grade 12 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Sesame!