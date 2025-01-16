Man vs. Bear: When violence against women becomes background noise

A young woman gathers her keys and checks that she has pepper spray and a safety alarm on hand. After verifying that she turned her location on for her loved ones, she finally walks out the door. While this may seem like excessive preparation just to leave the house, the woman is preoccupied with the fear that someone could attack her on her way to her destination.

Women worldwide face sexual harassment and violence in public spaces every day. The constant fear of sexual victimization limits a woman’s ability to participate in school, work and common leisure activities, including things as simple as grabbing a cup of coffee.

Alarmingly, one out of every six American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime. A 2024 survey brought to light the persistently high rates of sexual assault and misconduct in the U.S., revealing that the majority of violence takes place in public spaces.

With the possibility of an attack, women often take precautionary measures when venturing outside. They are expected to be hyper-aware of their surroundings, share their location with loved ones and ensure they always have some form of protection. Some women even take self-defense classes to protect themselves. As standard as these practices are, they should not be brushed off as normal and should instead act as a wake-up call for the U.S.’s rampant culture of normalizing violence against women.

Story continues below advertisement

The Guardian describes the fear of sexual victimization as a “generational curse.” Women communicate the fear of an attack to younger generations, hoping that by instilling this fear, girls will start taking precautions when they’re independent enough as if it’s their birthright.

The rate of gender-based violence is reflected on social media, in trends such as the viral “Man vs. Bear” TikTok trend. The Man vs Bear trend first appeared after Screenshot HQ, an account specializing in interviewing strangers about pop culture, posted a video asking eight women whether they would rather be stuck in a forest with a man or a bear. Seven of the eight women chose the bear.

The video sparked a conversation that spread far beyond Screenshot HQ’s audience. The majority of women who participated in the trend said they would rather be stuck with a bear, claiming that a wild animal is more predictable than a man. Women who chose the bear argued that bears wouldn’t get enjoyment out of hurting them, a bear wouldn’t attack unless provoked, and a bear would only attack for the sake of food. The trend highlighted women’s growing distrust and fear of sexual assault, giving them a platform to share their experiences and exposing the reoccurring theme of victimization in most women’s lives.

The concern surrounding sexual assault has given rise to another worrying trend: small and large businesses alike have been capitalizing on women’s fear for their safety. While the intent of these businesses may not be inherently malicious, their method of promoting safety tools amplifies the growing normalization of sexual victimization. Companies market these safety items as must-haves for women, further normalizing the belief that every woman must expect and prepare for a violent attack at any moment.

Small businesses such as Fabulyss Boutique were founded for the sole purpose of creating aesthetically pleasing self-defense weapons. The boutique sells themed keychains, Stun Guns and other self-defense accessories, recently adding a bridal collection. This collection reinforces the idea that women are not truly safe anywhere, even at their own weddings.

This boutique is far from the only company capitalizing on women’s experiences. Giant corporations like Amazon and Temu promote similar styles of safety keychains that feature rhinestones and pom-poms for women and girls.

Safety alarms are frequently found on safety keychains, and the most popular of these devices are Birdies. When the user feels threatened, they pull a pin on the device causing it to flash and beep, alerting anyone nearby that they need help. The company behind the device, She’s Birdie, manufactures safety products specifically for women. Its website features data on how frequently women encounter assault in their lifetimes and promotes their product in a large array of colors.

Smaller businesses may intend to promote these devices as a way to spread awareness, in reality, these marketing strategies result in an increased normalization of sexual violence towards women. Using this fear as an opportunity to promote weapons they label as “cute or aesthetic,” companies normalize women’s use of safety weapons as daily necessities.

Additionally, patriarchal systems legitimize violence to ensure the superiority of men in society. The International Rescue Committee associates frequent sexual victimization against women with social norms and beliefs that violence against women is acceptable, predicting that one-third of all women will experience some form of violence in their lifetime. Despite the prevalence of sexual assault against women, less than five percent of sexual assaults are reported because they are commonly remarked as “unfounded,” meaning they have no basis in evidence by law enforcement. Victims also frequently experience victim blaming, where they are put at fault for the harm put upon them, often being accused of not doing enough to stop the attack. The acceptance of violence against women as a fact of life shifts the accountability from the male perpetrators to the female victims, enabling and justifying the continual harm against women. Dismissal of sexual assault reports discourages women from even considering reporting the abuse they experienced.

In recent years, awareness of sexual violence has significantly increased thanks to movements such as “#MeToo,” a survivor-led campaign against sexual violence. The movement inspired more women to share their personal experiences with sexual violence and harassment. These efforts make a large impact toward changing the culture surrounding gender-based violence through legal action, limiting non-disclosure agreements to protect against defamation of survivors, and creating a platform for women to share their experiences, sparking new international legal standards.

Despite the growing movements against sexual violence towards women, the threat of attack remains a daily concern for women across the world. Companies still try to desensitize women to violence for profit. Consumers should recognize these marketing tactics for what they are — a way for companies to profit off the fear of gender-based violence. Frequent acts of violence must be seen as a call to action, not an opportunity to make money from the reality most women live in.