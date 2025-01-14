MCPS requests $300M budget increase for Fiscal Year 2026

MCPS released a $3.6 billion operating budget request for Fiscal Year 2026 on Dec. 18. The request pushes for efficient resource allocation, infrastructure investments and reducing bureaucracy. It reflects a $298.7 million increase — 8.97% — from FY 2025.

The recommended budget adopts a “Focus on Fundamentals” approach, prioritizing direct investments in schools and addressing structural deficits within the school system. Superintendent Thomas W. Taylor outlined the request in a Dec. 5 presentation, addressing community concerns about safety, equity and instruction.

The budget request cuts 81 central office positions while allocating $46 million to add 688 positions, including teachers, security personnel and staff.

The proposal also dedicates $186.2 million to increase educators’s base salaries by 3.25% and designates $3 million to hire 52 new school safety positions.

Newly added school support teams will serve designated clusters, bringing experts to provide training in school leadership, equity, special education, English language development, safety, human resources, elementary literacy and mathematics.

The new budget emphasizes return on investment by guaranteeing reimbursements for families of MCPS graduates who require remedial mathematics and literacy courses at Montgomery College. This initiative is part of the district’s goal to support graduates to succeed in higher education or the workforce.

The budget also aims to ensure every school in MCPS achieves a four or five-star rating on the Maryland Report Card by 2035.

After reading the overview of the FY 2026 Budget, freshman Martina Dudine agreed with many of the proposals, including the improvements in staff salary. However, she said the introduction of remedial courses at Montgomery College wasn’t robust enough of a solution.

“The budget proposal to reimburse graduates at Montgomery College is a fair initiative, but I believe that the money would be better used to build educational help programs throughout high school rather than after,” Dudine said. “If schools begin to help these students who need extra help earlier in their educational journey, then more opportunities could open up for them earlier on rather than during or after college.”

Since taking office in July 2024, Superintendent Taylor has focused on balancing fiscal constraints with maximizing opportunities in his proposed budget for MCPS. The budget focuses on hiring and retaining top educators while fostering safe and positive learning environments.

Taylor previously led Stafford County Public Schools in Virginia. During his tenure there, he supported legislation to implement a one-percent sales tax dedicated to school construction and gave more budget allocation power to individual schools.

Deb Griffin, a mother of two Whitman students, has enrolled her daughters in MCPS since Kindergarten and is an active member of the MCPS community.

“I do know that many of our property tax increases were allocated toward this budgetary goal,” Griffin said. “I agree with any steps that fairly and equitably improve the value, experience, quality of education and security provided to the students, teachers and school administrators.”

Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart and Board of Education President Julie Yang were pleased with Taylor’s budget adjustments. They praised the emphasis on prioritizing resources for special education students.

The Board of Education will host community meetings Jan. 16 and Jan. 27 to gather feedback on the budget. Throughout January, the Board will hold work sessions and plans to approve the budget, Feb. 4.

Final adjustments will be made based on revenue projections, with the adoption of the plan, June 10.

During the FY 2026 budget presentation, Taylor said he is confident about the future of our school system.

“This budget request is about moving forward and building a brighter future of academic excellence for our children,” Taylor said during the budget presentation. “It will ensure that every student has the opportunity to unleash their full potential.”