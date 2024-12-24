Georgetown Jingle celebrates first Christmas festival

Chatter and laughter fill the streets of Georgetown as crowds swarm the sidewalks, browsing the lively storefronts. Interspersed among the chaotic bustle are small artists, each playing festive songs in various genres, ranging from soft jazz singing to energetic DJ beats.

Held for the first time this year on Dec. 7, the Georgetown Jingle is a holiday music festival and market featuring various attractions including singers, guitarists and pop-up shops. The event was organized in different music sets stationed throughout the city, with ten performers mostly on M St. and Wisconsin Ave, and numerous shops scattered throughout adjacent streets.

Many shops and restaurants surrounding the main event offered Georgetown Jingle participants discounts or complimentary items. In addition to these deals, some small businesses were invited by event coordinators to sell their products in the market pop-up shop. These selected businesses gained exposure to visitors because of their partnership with the event.

The Dixon Family Farm, a small business located in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, sold farm-made lavender products at their booth at the pop-up market. Farm owner Jeff Miller said he saw an increase in business from participating in D.C. holiday markets, noting that after the events, many market customers became regular buyers. Similarly, Dixon Family Farm employee Claire Weckerlein noticed widespread interest in the booth at the Georgetown market, she said.

“I’ve seen a lot of people coming from out of town to this pop-up shop,” Weckerlein said. “We do have an online shop but it’s just more exposure.”

Cris Clapp Logan, owner of Cris Logan Art, started her business seven years ago after leaving her longtime job in politics. Her artwork aims to capture the vibrancy of D.C., she said. After participating in the Georgetown Jingle, Logan’s first market, she noticed an increased interest in her work.

“I’ve had a ton of people that knew me from Instagram and a ton of people that are off the street coming in,” Logan said. “[They’re] excited to learn about other local businesses.”

The small businesses participating in the Georgetown Jingle offer visitors an assortment of products to purchase. With only selected vendors participating in the market, the products sold have a more personal feel, Miller said. Miller noted that the items sold at the Jingle market were artisanally crafted by the sellers instead of reselling wholesale goods, a typical practice in the other markets he participated in.

Visitor Sina Prem found the Georgetown Jingle through an Instagram advertisement. She appreciated the items sold at the markets’ shops and enjoyed the inclusive feel of the event, she said.

“I think it’s something that the whole area of Georgetown is taking part in,” Prem said. “I think that’s great.”

The wide array of vendors at the Jingle facilitated entertainment for both adults and children. Attendee Elise Webb said her young son enjoyed the event due to the age-appropriate musical guests, while she appreciated the event’s ambiance and community feel. To Webb, the event was a good way to meet neighbors and connect with the people in the area, she said.

Many booths and stores can get overlooked by large Christmas market crowds, but for Logan, the Georgetown Jingle’s chaos brings a welcoming community as newcomers get to know her business, she said.

“It’s been such a great opportunity to connect with other small businesses and so it’s been really fun this weekend just meeting people,” Logan said. “This is such a warm inviting community.”