CFB playoff predictions

The first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff kicks off Friday, Dec. 20th when the Indiana Hoosiers head into South Bend to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. After a season full of wild upsets and unexpected teams rising into contention, one team will win it all. Here is The Black & White’s predictions for the College Football Playoffs.

First Round

(9) Tennessee vs (8) Ohio State

Ohio State played exceptional football all season long with impressive wins over Penn State in Happy Valley and Indiana. Still, questions have been raised about head coach Ryan Day and his squad after an embarrassing 4th straight loss against Michigan. Day is under tremendous pressure as the Volunteers travel to Columbus. Tennessee’s redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava struggled early in the season but has played clean football throwing for 11 touchdowns and just one interception in the past five games. The Volunteers will give the Buckeyes a game, but the Ohio State defense and home environment will provide the first-year starter Iamaleava troubles.

Prediction – Ohio State 23, Tennessee 13

(12) Clemson vs (5) Texas

Clemson faced an uphill climb into the playoffs this year but after defeating SMU in the ACC Championship to clinch a spot in the postseason. Junior quarterback Cade Klubnik has been elite this season for the Tigers throwing for 33 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Klubnik has a homecoming for him as he travels to his hometown in Austin to face the mighty Texas defense. The Longhorns are third in total defense with multiple dominating performances. On the other side of the ball, quarterback Quinn Ewers and the offense have struggled since he’s come back from his oblique injury. Texas has faced a very light schedule as they haven’t defeated a team that is ranked currently and their two losses have come to Georgia, both at home and in the SEC Championship. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has championship experience, but Texas’s talent is too much for Clemson.

Prediction – Texas 20, Clemson 16

(10) Indiana vs (7) Notre Dame

One of the great stories in College Football this season has been Indiana going from 3–9 last season to 11–1 this year under first-year head coach Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers have boasted one of the best defenses in the Big Ten and have proved they are not a fluke. Unfortunately for Cignetti, his squad has to take the trip up the road to South Bend and take on red-hot Notre Dame. After a shocking loss to Northern Illinois at home, the Irish have won ten straight in dominant fashion. The Irish successful second half of the season included wins against Navy, Georgia Tech and Army, and they have found their way into the playoffs. Notre Dame might not have as much of a home-field advantage in this in-state matchup, but still expect the Irish to take care of business.

Prediction – Notre Dame 31, Indiana 10

(11) SMU vs (6) Penn State

The shocking move from SMU to leave the AAC to join the ACC has very well paid off as the Mustangs went 11–2 and made the playoffs with an at-large bid. The Mustangs’ fast-paced offense has been electric at times. Quarterback Kevin Jennings has led the offense and has gained recognition from all-time great coach Nick Saban, who calls him one of the most underrated players in the entire country. The problem is they have to go on the road to Happy Valley, arguably the toughest place to play in the country, and the weather is likely to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Penn State has immense talent with future NFL first-round draft picks on both sides of the ball with guys like edge rusher Abdul Carter and tight end Tyler Warren. Head coach James Franklin has yet to prove he can win the big game and has his best chance right now.

Prediction – Penn State 41, SMU 14

Quarterfinals

(8) Ohio State vs (1) Oregon

When these two teams faced each other in week seven of the season, it was a thrilling 32–31 victory for Oregon at home and if these two teams play again it will be another great one. Oregon is the only undefeated team in the country with the resume to prove it. Dan Lannings’ RPO-style offense has been dominant with star quarterback Dillion Gabriel. The Ducks have lots of talent to match up with Ohio State and possess one of the most experienced college quarterbacks in Gabriel. Day hasn’t proven his ability to win big games and will again fall short in the playoffs.

Prediction – Oregon 34, Ohio State 30

(5) Texas vs (4) Arizona State

Head coach Kenny Dillingham and his Arizona State squad are one of the best stories and craziest seasons in College Football. The Sun Devils were picked last in the Big 12 football media preseason poll and had such bad kicking problems early in the season Dillingham said in a post-game conference they would hold open kicking tryouts for any Arizona State student that had kicking experience. The Sun Devils ended the season on a five-game winning streak with wins against Kansas State on the road, 17th-ranked BYU and a blowout over 18th-ranked Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship game. Running back Cam Skattebo has been one of the best backs in all of college football with over 2,000 scrimmage yards on the year. This Arizona State offense will challenge the Texas defense despite being one of the best. The Sun Devils have been battle-tested all year and found ways to win against tough teams while Texas has crumbled in their most important games. Expect Dillingham and his squad to upset the Longhorns.

Prediction – Arizona State 27, Texas 26

(7) Notre Dame vs (2) Georgia

There are several questions about this Georgia team, especially surrounding the health of quarterback Carson Beck’s elbow. Georgia has had several scares throughout the season such as only defeating Kentucky 13–12 and Georgia Tech 44–42 in eight overtimes. The Bulldogs still stand at 11–2 and earned a bye with a 22–19 overtime victory over Texas in the SEC Championship. The offense has struggled many times during the regular season and has relied on the defense to make plays. The Georgia defense hasn’t fared well against mobile quarterbacks like Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Ole Miss’s Jaxon Dart and Georgia Tech’s Haynes King. The Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard has proved he can make plays using his legs all season, which could cause trouble for the Bulldogs defense. If the Irish offense can build off their elite run game and have Leonard make plays, another upset would be brewing in the playoffs.

Prediction – Notre Dame 24, Georgia 20

(6) Penn State vs (3) Boise State

Lots of focus for this game will be on Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty watching if he can break Barry Sanders’ record of rushing yards in a season, but don’t count out the rest of the Boise State team. Jeanty is the star for the Broncos offense but the defense has performed very well against some tough teams. The defense held 24th-ranked UNLV to just seven points in the Mountain West Championship. The biggest problem with Boise State is they don’t have a single power-four win on the season. Penn State is loaded with talent all over the field that Boise State hasn’t seen since their week two loss to Oregon. Jeanty won’t be able to carry the entire Broncos team as they can’t handle Penn State’s elite talent.

Prediction – Penn State 44, Boise State 31

Semifinals

(4) Arizona State vs (1) Oregon

As well as Arizona State has played down the stretch, they do not have the talent to keep up with Oregon. Gabriel and the Ducks offense has put the top defenses like Penn State and Ohio State in blenders. Wide receiver Tez Johnson has been unguardable throughout the season while Arizona State has struggled against the pass. As great as a story this Arizona State team has been, their magic will run out against the number one team in the country.

Prediction – Oregon 41, Arizona State 20

(7) Notre Dame vs (6) Penn State

The committee has blessed Penn State for its path to this point, but now is Franklin’s chance to prove his doubters wrong and advance to the Nation Championship. Notre Dame sophomore running back Jeremiyah Love has been one of the best backs in the country, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. Penn State had trouble stopping the run throughout the season and gave up almost 200 yards on the ground against Oregon. The Nittany Lion offense has not seen a defense of the caliber of Notre Dame and it will show. The questions will continue to arise for Franklin on his ability to come through and still won’t be able to win the big game against the Irish.

Prediction – Notre Dame 34, Penn State 23

National Championship

(7) Notre Dame vs (1) Oregon

Marcus Freeman and the Irish have gone on a tear after being booed off their home field in their embarrassing 16–14 loss to Northern Illinois. The offense has found its groove, and the defense has been excellent, having one of the best secondaries in College Football. Unfortunately for the Irish, no team has a better resume than Oregon. The offense has been dominant all season, with playmakers like running back Jordan James and Jonson, along with Gabriel’s experience. The defense has gotten pressure on quarterbacks all year, with Matayo Uiagalelei leading the way with 10.5 sacks on the season. Notre Dame has played great football since the upset, but the Ducks have proven they are the best team in College Football.

Prediction – Oregon 37, Notre Dame 28

National Champion – Oregon Ducks