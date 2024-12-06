The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

The Metro funding crisis: how students navigate D.C.’s transportation desert

By Katja Treadwell
December 6, 2024
@OMtheRails via X
In the early morning hours, students, blue-collar workers and businessmen alike pass through turnstiles and flood the Metro station, ready to embark on their daily commute.

In the early morning hours, students, blue-collar workers and businessmen alike pass through turnstiles and flood the Metro station, ready to embark on their daily commute.

Every morning, more than half of public school students in the Southeast region of D.C. commute to school by walking, biking or taking public transportation. Students living in Wards 7 and 8 travel the furthest, with many routes to school taking over an hour. While some students across the region opt for carpooling over public transport, those in D.C. often don’t have that option. A 2023 report found that more than a third of D.C. K-12 students ride the Metrobus and Metrorail.

In 2021, the average daily Metro trip fell by 200,000 riders, compared to 2019. Metro authorities have recently exhausted pandemic relief funds to regain ridership, forcing local jurisdictions across state lines to cover the budget shortfall. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) currently faces a $750 million loss, reflected by regional General Manager Randy Clarke’s new 2025 budget proposal.

However, problems may arise from the WMATA budget proposal for the 2025 fiscal year. The proposal, totaling a $4.5 billion total budget, will bring various changes — including a 20% increase in fares and parking, turnbacks on the Red and Silver Line, ten station closures, and 10 p.m. closing times across the greater D.C. area. The WMATA also plans to remove 67 out of 135 bus lines and reduce services for 41 lines. 

Story continues below advertisement

Routes transporting students to D.C. public high schools will be cut disproportionately. Charter buses specialize in transporting students directly to campus, which may not pertain to other types of riders. Former D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Chair Sherice Muhammad said the budget proposal will be detrimental to students’ commuting times.

“Families are choosing schools that are outside of their immediate footprint,” Muhammad said. “The average walking distance to school is 3.5 miles away, but for some families, it’s more, and they need those specific buses to get there.”

Muhammad believes that WMATA must prioritize across-city buses over neighborhood routes in the budget plan. The D6 line, for example, travels from Southeast D.C. to Sibley Hospital, in Northwest D.C., acting as the only mode of transportation for MacFarland Middle School students. The same route is on the 2025 elimination list, which could increase truancy and delays in getting to school for MacFarland students. Routes like the N2 and H2 lines, also on the 2025 elimination list, directly transport students to Jackson-Reed High School in Tenleytown. Other communities across the nation’s capital have already seen Metro’s cut to ridership, said Ward 7 Education Council chair Marla Dean.

“We’re already impacted by the Metro budget because of the Circulator bus service, which was cut this year,” Dean said. “It’s adversely impacting students who rely on transportation, and we’ve seen huge increases in absenteeism and travel time.”

Originating from a 2005 partnership between the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) and WMATA, the DC Circulator is a bus system that runs through Georgetown, L’Enfant Plaza, Woodley Park and other locations. In July 2024, DDOT announced that the Circulator would roll back services starting Oct. 1 of this year and will be fully out of service by December. The limited services impact students’ families, as parents have to leave early and arrive home later due to longer commute times, Dean said. 

WMATA faces challenges with personnel funding and financial resources allocated to staff-related costs, including salaries and training. In December 2019, WMATA’s board of directors offered workers a one percent raise if ridership increased by at least two percent in the next year. 

After the COVID-19 crisis cut ridership by more than 90%, even small post-pandemic increases have met the two percent growth requirement. The agency lost $5.8 million in 2023 alone by paying worker bonuses. Junior Mira Hsu attends School Without Walls, a magnet school in D.C., and believes the system’s misuse is a catalyst for its current budget problems, she said.

“A lot of people who use the Metro don’t even use it properly, and I watch people hop over the gate all the time,” Hsu said. “But if they increase the price of the Metro, its quality isn’t worth taking.”

Every morning, Hsu rides the Metro from Ward 6 to her high school in Ward 2, which includes the Foggy Bottom neighborhood. Fellow School Without Walls junior Hazel Klein follows a similar schedule. Klein walks to her local metro station in Brookland, takes the Red Line to the Metro Center and transfers to the Silver Line before walking to school in Foggy Bottom. Not only has their commute to school surpassed an hour per day, but Klein has also felt endangered when riding the Metrobus, she said.

“I and many of my friends have experienced uncomfortable situations while riding public transportation,” Klein said. “Most of these involve people coming up to us and starting to talk to us or asking for things.”

Unlike Hsu and Klein, most Ward 6 students cannot receive a selective education. The area’s families enter a tedious lottery system called My System D.C., first established in 2014. The process allows families to apply for seats at D.C.’s public charter schools across all wards. 

The system’s admittance procedure stalls education for students in less affluent neighborhoods said Whitman junior Emma Benaissa. Benaissa explained that the system was the main motive for her family’s move to Bethesda before middle school.

“In high school and middle school, everyone tries to move out,” Benaissa said. “I was lucky enough to have the ability to move, but some people didn’t. And if you don’t get into these waiting lists, then you’re really screwed.”

In the 2023 Statewide Assessment, students in less affluent districts, like Ward 7 and 8 only scored 19.4% proficiency in language arts and 10.8% proficiency in math. Comparatively, in wealthier districts like Ward 3, nearly 70% of students were proficient in language arts and math in the 2021-2022 academic year. The disparity in data is partially due to Ward 7 schools’ lack of appropriate funding and staff loss post-pandemic. After emerging from the pandemic, less than half of its students attended the area’s public schools. Throughout crucial times of transportation, losing vital means of commuting would harm underprivileged students of the city even further, Hsu said. 

Both students and parents fear that the proposed changes to Metro lines will only deepen existing inequalities in D.C.’s education system, Dean said. Without a stable mode of transportation, students who require the most aid educationally would be unable to show up at their schools’ doors. Muhammad recommends that officials in D.C.’s outer wards foster a better environment for their students to reduce truancy. Learning proficiency would increase in less affluent communities if each school worked with their ward’s education demands, she said.

“If a student doesn’t have reliable, dependable transportation, then they don’t feel supported,” Muhammad said. “And if they aren’t supported, then what would be the point of going to school in the first place? The Metro is an aspect of the equation: the rest of it is making a community where students can learn and belong.”



View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Feature
A crisp breeze blows through the early morning air and local residents of all ages prepare for the run ahead. The race begins, and the rhythmic sound of feet hitting the pavement fills the air.
The Bethesda Turkey Chase Charity Race returns for the 42nd time
In traditional rom-coms, a “meet-cute” refers to the moment introducing two love interests, often in a whimsical, fantastical way. However, their meet-cute for chef Almut Brühl (Florence Pugh) and cereal company representative Tobias Durand (Andrew Garfield) isn't exactly typical: Almut hits Tobias with her car.
"We Live in Time," a devastating love story
Tyler Okonma, more commonly known as “Tyler, the Creator” released his most recent album, “CHROMAKOPIA,” Oct. 28. The album is a major breakthrough for both the artist and the industry as a whole.
Every song on Tyler, the Creator’s "CHROMAKOPIA," explained
Michael Keaton has a bit of a secret: his new movie “Goodrich,” released this past October in theaters nationwide, has flown almost completely under the general public’s radar. Keaton is certainly not trying to hide the film’s existence.
“Goodrich”: a low-budget romp that feels much more valuable than its price tag
English musician Charli XCX released “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat” Oct. 11 as a follow-up to her critically acclaimed electro-pop album “BRAT.”
Every remix on Charli XCX’s “Brat and it's completely different but also still brat” ranked
Photo credits to the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art website.
National Museum of Asian Art lights up “Asia After Dark” Diwali festival
More in Spotlight
Swiping, tapping and inserting — in an age of hyperconsumerism, these actions are more familiar than ever to the American consumer. The use of credit cards, both digital and physical, is the new norm.
Tapping away your savings: the cashless effect and its impact
Board of Education approves new hip-hop pilot course at Montgomery Blair
Board of Education approves new hip-hop pilot course at Montgomery Blair
Caroline Freeland Urban Park reopened on Arlington Road in downtown Bethesda following a $3.3 million renovation by Montgomery County, Nov. 9. The redesigned park now features a larger playground, new equipment, swing benches and accessible pathways to make it more inviting and inclusive for visitors of all ages.
Caroline Freeland Urban Park reopens in Bethesda Row
At the start of the 2024-2025 school year, administrators introduced Walt Wisdom Time, a biweekly school-wide study hall held on Wednesdays after third period, alternating with OneWhitman.
Whitman Reacts: Walt Wisdom Time
In 2020, around two-thirds of eligible voters cast their ballots for the presidential election, the highest voter participation in an American election since 1900.
The false promise of an Election Day holiday
The University of Maryland Men’s Basketball season is underway as they play Ohio State for their Big Ten Opener on Dec. 4th.
Maryland Men's Basketball season preview
About the Contributor
Katja Treadwell
Katja Treadwell, Feature Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? Copenhagen, Denmark