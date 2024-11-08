The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

MCR-SGA hosts annual general assembly meeting at Blair High School

By Phoebe Gordon
November 8, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko
The first Montgomery County Regional Student Government Association (MCR-SGA) general assembly of the year took place at Montgomery Blair High School, Oct. 23. The meeting, which ran from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., was open to all Montgomery County students.

The MCR-SGA holds four general assemblies per year at different schools across the county. The MCR advocates for students countywide by presenting opinions at Board of Education and County Council meetings and lobbying for relevant legislation in the Maryland legislature. During the assembly, MCR-SGA board members, guest speakers and leaders of several schools’ SGAs shared their perspectives on various issues impacting MCPS students.

Chief of Schools Dr. Peter Moran oversees school improvement and facilitates the integration of projects by the Board of Education. Moran invited students to provide direct feedback on MCPS schools and policies at the meeting and said he appreciated hearing students’ opinions on important issues.

“Many of the great changes that have happened in our school system have happened because of you,” Moran stated in his presentation. “Your experiences, your voice, your advocacy have resulted in a lot of change.” 

During the meeting, students discussed grading policy, school safety and carrying IDs in schools. Students attending schools where the ID policy is already in effect raised concerns about the inconsistent enforcement of badges, noting that it could compromise school security. MCPS schools will implement the policy — requiring students and staff to wear their school IDs at all times — by Nov. 15, 2024. Students also debated the aspects of the grading policy, including the 50% rule, the potential for attendance to affect grades and issues surrounding grade inflation. 

At the meeting, Student Member of the Board (SMOB) Praneel Suvarna provided an update on his term so far. He discussed his collaboration with MCPS administration to mandate Narcan training for all security guards. Suvarna also informed students about the installation of county-wide vape detectors and plans to expand mental health resources. 

Shella Cherry, the MCPS Director of Student Leadership and Extracurricular Activities, is an MCR advisor and expressed that there are positive impacts due to student voices.

“A general assembly provides the platform for these student leaders to connect with the officers, special guests, or even one another,” Cherry said. “MCPS is a very special and unique experience where student leaders and student voices are highly touted, highly sought, and highly respected.”

The next MCR-SGA is scheduled for Dec. 8. at Richard Montgomery High School. The MCR also announced additional upcoming events, including the MCPS Mental Health Resource Fair and Student Panel on Oct. 26 and the Montgomery County Youth Town Hall on Nov. 29. Both events are open to all MCPS students.

Sophomore SGA service coordinator Kami Jiogu stated she had a great first experience at the MCR assembly meeting and plans to attend again.

“I learned a lot about the policies that are being put in place, like the IDs,” Jiogu said. “MCR helps bring issues that are happening in all the high schools across Montgomery County, and allows students to have a voice in the issues and policies affecting them.”



