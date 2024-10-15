Whitman community reacts to recent school shootings

At Whitman, students and teachers are more vigilant than ever in taking additional measures against gun violence. The heightened awareness reflects a nationwide effort to prevent tragedies, as schools around the country grapple with how to keep their communities safe.

In the first weeks of the school year, fatal shootings have already occurred in Georgia and Maryland. In Winder, Georgia, a student opened fire, killing four people and injuring nine others. Meanwhile, in Joppatowne, Maryland, a student shot and killed another student. These tragic incidents are raising concerns about school safety and have prompted calls for immediate action to prevent further violence.

Junior Sofia Pavlovic said she feels a deep sense of unease about the recent shooting in Maryland, especially considering how close to home it was.

“I feel sad for those who experienced the shooting, and it almost makes it feel more real due to the closeness and proximity to our high school,” Pavlovic said.

In 2023, Maryland recorded 20 casualties from school shootings, the second highest in the country after Texas. These numbers have sparked growing concern over school safety in the state, with parents, students and educators demanding stronger preventive measures.

Some students believe Whitman must take proactive steps to ensure their safety. Junior Will Shapiro emphasized the growing urgency for readiness as school shootings continue to rise nationwide.

“I think Whitman can have practice drills because that is the only way to prepare,” Shapiro said. “It is important to learn what to do in certain situations and get experience so you don’t panic.”

There have been 49 school shootings nationwide so far this year. Although incidents declined during the pandemic, they have sharply increased in recent years, raising alarms nationwide.

Whitman science teacher Brent Bian highlighted the measures the administration is implementing to enhance school safety, including the bathroom and hall pass policies. He said that the community can do more to address the threat of school shootings.

“It’s understanding that those rules and restrictions are there for our safety and protection,” Bian said. “Also focusing more on mental health— that’s really where the main issue comes from.”