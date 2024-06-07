Farewell Q&A with Whitman Principal Robert Dodd

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Two weeks ago, the MCPS Board of Education appointed Whitman Principal Dr. Robert Dodd as a director in the Office of School Support and Well-Being, effective July 1. As a result of his appointment, Dr. Dodd will depart from Whitman and the Board will replace him with a new principal starting in the 2024-2025 school year.

Throughout Dodd’s tenure at Whitman, he has made many improvements to the school through programs like the Leadership Academy for Social Justice, One Whitman and Bridge to Wellness. Dodd also led the school through the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining a positive school culture, academic ranking and renowned athletic programs.

The B&W sat down with Dr. Dodd to discuss the highlights of his time at Whitman and what the next chapter of his career has to offer.

The Black & White: How did you decide to take this new opportunity at the MCPS Board of Education?

Robert Dodd: I’ve been a principal at all three school levels: elementary, middle and high school. I’ve spent the last six years as a high school principal. I’ve loved the principalship, and it’s one of the most amazing jobs in public education. But just like anything else, I felt like maybe it was time to try to have a different impact on schools. My new director position allows me to support principals across MCPS, which I feel like I’m in a good position to do from my experience for the last 20 years.

B&W: What has being a principal at such a large high school taught you?

RD: I’ve learned so much at Whitman that I rarely have or make the time to reflect on all that I’ve learned as it’s such a fast-paced job. I’ve had a mantra throughout my 30 years in education, “It’s always about the kids.” I’ve always tried to put the interests of our students first, even when kids don’t agree with what we do. I’ve understood the partnership between students, staff and parents is as important as ever at high school. I think what I learned being the principal of Whitman, is that it’s as important for 17-year-olds as it is for seven-year-olds for parents and staff to be involved.

B&W: What’s a fond memory that you will take with you from Whitman?

RD: I mean it when I say that being the principal of Whitman has been the highlight of my career. What has been most meaningful to me, is the relationships that I’ve had — with students, staff and the parents that I’ve gotten to know. That’s what has been so special about serving as the principal here and that’s what is going to be hardest to let go of. I’ll of course remember the thousands of games and shows that I enjoyed, but what I’ll really miss and take fondly are all the wonderful people.

B&W: One thing that sets you apart from former Whitman principals is the adversity you had to deal with in 2020. How do you look back on the pandemic and all the adjustments you had to make?

RD: The pandemic placed a premium on two things: communication and collaboration. The way that schools, school staff and parents came together to ensure that we could do our best to provide a quality education to kids was incredible. We couldn’t see each other every day in person, and the need to communicate was exhausting because of how difficult it was. The only opportunity I feel I missed during the pandemic was staying in touch with students. Even to this day, I’m not sure how I could have done that, so it’s a learning experience for me. I’m immensely proud of our perseverance.

B&W: You oversaw the introduction of the LASJ and Bridge to Wellness programs, among many other initiatives. How do you think these programs have impacted students?

RD: I was at the senior meeting of LASJ last week where the seniors presented their projects, and to see the media center full of all the passionate students made me so happy. I think LASJ students get to follow their passions and learn about social justice in a way typical school classes might not allow them to, which broadens student’s perspectives. I think Bridge to Wellness was both an answer and an indication. We realized that there was a growing crisis in mental health, so the Bridge of Wellness has been an amazing resource for the well-being of our students. It’s also an indicator that we constantly need to be thinking about how we support every kid in all ways. It’s not just about how you do academically or athletically. It’s about how kids are making healthy choices and how they’re taking care of themselves. It’s fascinating that two cornerstones of Whitman have developed in just a very short amount of time.

B&W: What are you most proud of doing in your tenure at Whitman?

RD: I’m most proud of the focus that we placed on progressively trying to ensure that every student will be safe, valued and have the opportunity to thrive. It’s the things that we did to educate and build a stronger culture and community through things like OneWhitman during times of intolerance and hate that make me proud.

B&W: What can you tell students about the principal search process?

RD: This week, Director Sanders will visit Whitman and meet with students, staff and parents to conduct surveys to find out what those three stakeholder groups are interested in as far as characteristics for the next principal. Then people will apply, and candidates will be selected. Then there’s usually a series of interviews for those candidates before the Board of Education appoints a new principal. Mr. Miller has been under my wing as the principal intern and is one of the finest school administrators that I’ve ever worked with. I’ve had the good fortune of helping train him and I think the world of him both professionally and personally. I’m confident that he’s both ready to be a principal and I’m confident that MCPS will find the right principal for Whitman. Whether Mr. Miller will be in that mix, you’ll have to ask him.

B&W: How will you stay connected to Whitman as you move on in your professional career?

RD: My connections will be very informal so that the new principal has an opportunity to establish their leadership. The last thing any of us want is some old principal to be looming around when they shouldn’t. My main connection with Whitman will be through the many valuable relationships that I’ve been able to create. I’ll always from a distance, be rooting for Whitman and cheering the Vikings on.

B&W: In your new position, what does being the director in the Office of School Support entail?

RD: I’ll be coaching, collaborating and consulting with principals across MCPS to make sure that each school is making progress. It’ll be similar to what I do with the other assistant principals at Whitman, except I’ll be helping the principals of many schools across the county.

B&W: How in one sentence, could you describe Whitman?

RD: Whitman without question is one of the finest public high schools in the nation.