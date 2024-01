The wrestling team (5–0) defeated the Wheaton Knights (0–5) 72–10 on Wednesday night.

The lighter Vikings dominated the meet, as freshman Kelani Ramos (106 lb), sophomore Solomon Randall (120 lb), senior Jacob Gaum (126 lb), Lucas Krouse (132 lb), junior Justin Rommel (138 lb), Meran Elakel (144 lb) were key contributors in the Vikings fifth straight victory.

Whitman hopes to continue their incredible streak when they take on Seneca Valley on the road on Wednesday, January 9.