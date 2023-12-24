Photos of the week, December 18-22: Winter break spirit week

Monday, 12/18: PJ day

On Monday, Dec. 18, students wore their pajamas to kick off the winter spirit week. Junior Celia Noya and Meera Krishnan wore their matching winter Mickey Mouse pajamas.

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday, 12/19: Holiday Headwear

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, students wore santa hats or other festive hats to school. Sophomore Renia Ahmed and Mira Cooper wore a santa hat and an elf headband.

Wednesday, 12/20: Ski Out

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, students wore beanies and goggles to represent a common winter activity: skiing. Junior Iman Hasnani and Lily-Victoria Cardot both wore beanies and ski goggles.

Thursday, 12/21: Ugly Sweater Day

On Thursday, Dec. 21, students wore their ugly holiday sweaters. Junior Payton Donnelly wore an ugly sweater from the Christmas movie “Elf.”

Friday, 12/22: Winter Wonderland Whiteout

On Friday, Dec. 22, students wore white items of clothing to represent a winter wonderland. Junior Sahana Thyagarajan wore white cargo pants and a white sweatshirt.





