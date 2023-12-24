The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Photos of the week, December 18-22: Winter break spirit week
Wrestling defeats Northwood 77–6
What Wes Moore’s $3.3 billion transportation cuts mean for Montgomery County
Whitman hosts second annual Electives Fair
A journey into journaling: How writing helps me stay motivated for the future
Boys basketball defeats Landon 70–67 in double overtime thriller

Boys basketball defeats Landon 70–67 in double overtime thriller

December 20, 2023

Photos of the week, December 18-22: Winter break spirit week

By Laura Gine-Vega
December 24, 2023

Monday, 12/18: PJ day 

On Monday, Dec. 18, students wore their pajamas to kick off the winter spirit week. Junior Celia Noya and Meera Krishnan wore their matching winter Mickey Mouse pajamas. 

 

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday, 12/19: Holiday Headwear

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, students wore santa hats or other festive hats to school. Sophomore Renia Ahmed and Mira Cooper wore a santa hat and an elf headband. 

 

Wednesday, 12/20: Ski Out

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, students wore beanies and goggles to represent a common winter activity: skiing. Junior Iman Hasnani and Lily-Victoria Cardot both wore beanies and ski goggles. 

 

Thursday, 12/21: Ugly Sweater Day

On Thursday, Dec. 21, students wore their ugly holiday sweaters. Junior Payton Donnelly wore an ugly sweater from the Christmas movie “Elf.”

 

Friday, 12/22: Winter Wonderland Whiteout

On Friday, Dec. 22, students wore white items of clothing to represent a winter wonderland. Junior Sahana Thyagarajan wore white cargo pants and a white sweatshirt.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Feature
Each teacher was assigned a table that they could use to showcase their elective presentation. Tables had music, presentation boards and staff members who discussed the course.
Whitman hosts second annual Electives Fair
The SGA puts together three pep rallies each year commemorating the fall, winter and spring athletes on their upcoming seasons of success.
Photo of Yesterday, 12/15: Winter Pep Rally
Students attended the assembly during an extended third period to celebrate and support Whitman’s musicians.
Photo of Yesterday, 12/15: Winter Music Assembly
Each group performed three songs, with the additional annual performance of “Sleigh Ride” by the combined orchestras.
Photo of Yesterday, December 14: Winter Instrumental Concert
Flowing through numerous states, including Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, as well as the nation’s capital, this iconic waterway provides a connection with nature and a lifeline for countless communities.
“Our community deserves clean water”: The Potomac River doesn’t have to be a health hazard
Folding 1,000 origami cranes, known as senbazuru in Japanese, is a traditional Japanese practice that promotes hope and healing during challenging times.
Photo of the Day, 12/12: Students fold origami cranes for art installation in Commons
More in Spotlight
To balance the budget over the current six-year spending plan, the department will face widespread budget cuts to all its agencies, resulting in hiring freezes and price increases for fees and parking rates.
What Wes Moore’s $3.3 billion transportation cuts mean for Montgomery County
My earnest reports of “special events” and day-to-day life reflect the innocence and purity of my childhood and allow me to relive these memories.
A journey into journaling: How writing helps me stay motivated for the future
McKnight proposed a five percent increase from the current school budget and focused on increasing employee compensation and benefits.
Superintendent proposes $3.32 billion 2025 MCPS operating budget
Wizards Weekly: Weeks 6 & 7 (12/1-12/13)
Wizards Weekly: Weeks 6 & 7 (12/1-12/13)
Whitman, ranked third in Maryland, received 77.9 total overall points out of 100 in categories like academic achievement, graduation rates, progress in achieving English language proficiency, readiness for post-secondary success and school quality.
Maryland releases 2023 school report card, Whitman’s score drops by six points
Whether you’re shopping for a parent, sibling, significant other or friend, the Black & White’s 2023 holiday gift guide has gift ideas for any loved one.
The Black & White’s 2023 holiday gift guide
About the Contributor
Laura Gine-Vega, Feature Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? I joined the Black and White to connect myself and others to the community and inform people about relevant current events. What is your favorite song? Beauty and a Beat by Justin Bieber

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *