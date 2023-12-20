Photo of Yesterday, 12/19: Whitman hosts second annual Electives Fair

On Dec. 19, Whitman hosted its second annual Electives Fair for students and families on the first floor and commons from 5:00-6:30 p.m..

Each teacher was assigned a table that they could use to showcase their elective presentation. Tables had music, presentation boards and staff members who discussed the course. Food trucks were in the bus loop for all students, families and staff.

Science teacher Michael Schweizer presented several science classes by giving a brief overview of the course content and summarizing the different science courses they can take to fulfill each credit.

“We are going over the most commonly taken courses in the pathway and electives, and how to schedule out your electives years in advance.”

The event was also open to current eighth graders, who will be incoming freshmen next year, to allow them to learn about their elective options for next year. Pyle eighth grader Townes Rickhoff thought the presentations were helpful, especially in teaching him which courses to take each year so he can complete all his credits.

“I learned that in your freshman year you should probably take PE or another full year elective to get some of the credit out of the way,” he said.

Attendees also discovered interesting classes they want to take next year, and found new ways to continue their passion at Whitman. Rickhoff already knew he was interested in engineering from Pyle classes, and plans to continue developing his passion by taking an engineering course at Whitman next year.

“I am doing engineering this year and I really enjoy it,” Rickoff said. “I think I am going to do it next year too.”