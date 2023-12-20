The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Photo of Yesterday, 12/19: Whitman hosts second annual Electives Fair
A journey into journaling: How writing helps me stay motivated for the future
Boys basketball defeats Landon 70–67 in double overtime thriller
Superintendent proposes $3.32 billion 2025 MCPS operating budget
Wizards Weekly: Weeks 6 & 7 (12/1-12/13)
Maryland releases 2023 school report card, Whitman’s score drops by six points

Maryland releases 2023 school report card, Whitman’s score drops by six points

December 19, 2023

Photo of Yesterday, 12/19: Whitman hosts second annual Electives Fair

By Romina Mofrad
December 20, 2023
Each+teacher+was+assigned+a+table+that+they+could+use+to+showcase+their+elective+presentation.+Tables+had+music%2C+presentation+boards+and+staff+members+who+discussed+the+course.
Black & White stock photo
Each teacher was assigned a table that they could use to showcase their elective presentation. Tables had music, presentation boards and staff members who discussed the course.

On Dec. 19, Whitman hosted its second annual Electives Fair for students and families on the first floor and commons from 5:00-6:30 p.m..

Each teacher was assigned a table that they could use to showcase their elective presentation. Tables had music, presentation boards and staff members who discussed the course. Food trucks were in the bus loop for all students, families and staff.

Science teacher Michael Schweizer presented several science classes by giving a brief overview of the course content and summarizing the different science courses they can take to fulfill each credit. 

“We are going over the most commonly taken courses in the pathway and electives, and how to schedule out your electives years in advance.”

Story continues below advertisement

The event was also open to current eighth graders, who will be incoming freshmen next year, to allow them to learn about their elective options for next year. Pyle eighth grader Townes Rickhoff thought the presentations were helpful, especially in teaching him which courses to take each year so he can complete all his credits.

“I learned that in your freshman year you should probably take PE or another full year elective to get some of the credit out of the way,” he said.

Attendees also discovered interesting classes they want to take next year, and found new ways to continue their passion at Whitman. Rickhoff already knew he was interested in engineering from Pyle classes, and plans to continue developing his passion by taking an engineering course at Whitman next year.

“I am doing engineering this year and I really enjoy it,” Rickoff said. “I think I am going to do it next year too.”
Leave a Comment

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *