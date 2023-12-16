The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Photo of Yesterday, 12/15: Winter Pep Rally
Photo of Yesterday, 12/15: Winter Music Assembly
Girls basketball crushes Poolesville 65–37
LIVE: Boys basketball takes on Poolesville
Photo of Yesterday, December 14: Winter Instrumental Concert
Montgomery County Council passes SAFE act to improve gun safety and suicide prevention efforts

December 15, 2023

Photo of Yesterday, 12/15: Winter Music Assembly

By Celia Noya
December 16, 2023
Students+attended+the+assembly+during+an+extended+third+period+to+celebrate+and+support+Whitman%E2%80%99s+musicians.+
Celia Noya
Students attended the assembly during an extended third period to celebrate and support Whitman’s musicians.

On Dec. 15, members of the chorus and instrumental music classes performed during the Winter Music Assembly. Students attended the assembly during an extended third period to celebrate and support Whitman’s musicians. 

Choral groups, including the Treble Choir, Advanced Treble Choir, Tenor/Bass Choir and Chamber Choir, sang various songs like “By Night,” “Elijah Rock” and “Run Run Rudolph.” For Iman Hasnani, a member of the Advanced Treble Choir, the best part of the performance is singing with everyone and being surrounded by the music. 

“It’s really beautiful and when you’re in it and singing with other people,” Hasnani said. “It’s a really great feeling and you’re just happy and passionate about it.” 

Instrumental music classes, including Chamber Orchestra, Wind Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble, also performed music including movements from “The Nutcracker,” “Bright Lights” and “Orange Colored Sky.” Preparation for the assembly began in October, and musicians practiced inside and outside of school, said junior Payton Donnelly, a part of the Wind Ensemble. The chance to perform for Whitman’s peers was rewarding because musicians got to show the songs they had been working so hard on, Donnelly said. 

Story continues below advertisement

For junior, Nicole Ishak, the winter assembly concert is an event she looks forward to every year. 

“I feel so proud that people at my school are so talented. I really enjoy the types of art that they’re embracing,” Ishak said. “I love listening to all my friends in chorus and I love listening to my friends who play instruments.”

About the Contributor
Celia Noya, Feature Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? I started writing for my schools newspaper in Elementary School and instantly loved it. I joined the Black and White to continue writing, to connect with my community, and to listen to people's stories and experiences. What is your favorite song? How Far I'll Go from Moana  

