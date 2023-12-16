Photo of Yesterday, 12/15: Winter Music Assembly

On Dec. 15, members of the chorus and instrumental music classes performed during the Winter Music Assembly. Students attended the assembly during an extended third period to celebrate and support Whitman’s musicians.

Choral groups, including the Treble Choir, Advanced Treble Choir, Tenor/Bass Choir and Chamber Choir, sang various songs like “By Night,” “Elijah Rock” and “Run Run Rudolph.” For Iman Hasnani, a member of the Advanced Treble Choir, the best part of the performance is singing with everyone and being surrounded by the music.

“It’s really beautiful and when you’re in it and singing with other people,” Hasnani said. “It’s a really great feeling and you’re just happy and passionate about it.”

Instrumental music classes, including Chamber Orchestra, Wind Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble, also performed music including movements from “The Nutcracker,” “Bright Lights” and “Orange Colored Sky.” Preparation for the assembly began in October, and musicians practiced inside and outside of school, said junior Payton Donnelly, a part of the Wind Ensemble. The chance to perform for Whitman’s peers was rewarding because musicians got to show the songs they had been working so hard on, Donnelly said.

For junior, Nicole Ishak, the winter assembly concert is an event she looks forward to every year.

“I feel so proud that people at my school are so talented. I really enjoy the types of art that they’re embracing,” Ishak said. “I love listening to all my friends in chorus and I love listening to my friends who play instruments.”