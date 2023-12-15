Photo of Yesterday, December 14: Winter Instrumental Concert

On Dec. 14, Whitman students and parents gathered in the auditorium at 7:00 p.m. to watch the Instrumental Music Department perform their winter concert.

A total of five ensembles played, including the Symphonic Band, Concert Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble. They each performed three songs, with the additional annual performance of “Sleigh Ride” by the combined orchestras.

Junior Jose Urzua decided to come to the concert with his family to support his brother and friends in the band. He enjoyed listening to the different songs, but his favorite was “Sleigh Ride” because of the collaborative aspect of it.

“When I used to be in Orchestra, I used to always ask my teachers to collaborate with other classes, so it’s really cool to see that finally happen today,” he said.

Sophomore Renia Ahmed, a French horn player in the Symphonic Band, has been enrolled in a band class since fifth grade. For her, band is a way to make new friends and have a good time while making good music. She decided to join band for its tight-knit community, she said. One of her favorite things about the music program is the concerts, because she likes seeing the other students perform.

“My favorite part of the concert is probably watching the other bands, especially the ones that are more advanced because it’s so cool to see how I can improve,” Ahmed said. “It makes me excited for the following years when I can participate in those bands.”