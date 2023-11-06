Ice hockey destroys Walter Johnson 5–1

The ice hockey team (3–1) dominated the Walter Johnson Wildcats 5–1 Saturday night to get their third win of the season.

The two teams started evenly matched, going back and forth with possessions and each team trading off shots on goal. After about 5 minutes, the Vikes took over the game, making the Wildcat’s defense look foolish for the rest of the first half. It all started when Junior Zach Kraus sent a streamer from i-270 past the Walter-Johnson goalie to put the Vikes up one, which sent the crowd into a frenzy. Just a few minutes after, senior assistant captain Andrew Fou weaved through two Wildcat defenders and fired one past the goalie to give the Vikes a 2–0 lead. The action didn’t stop there. With just 10 seconds left in the first period, junior Momo Cohen took it on a fast break and pushed one past the goalie to make it a 3–0 lead going into the second period.

In the second period, the Vikes picked right back where they left off as they continued to overwhelm WJ with possession. Halfway through the second period, senior assistant captain Sammy Van Leeuwen snuck one past the goalie off a nice pass from junior Zach Kraus to extend the lead to four. To put the cherry on top, senior assistant captain Rowan Miller netted one from aways out to make it 5–0 going into the third period. None of this would have been possible without junior goalie Ryan Graf, who made some clutch saves on some of the Wildcat’s chances to keep a clean sheet through the first two periods.

In the third period, Whitman played conservatively and started cycling players more often. The third and final period lacked excitement, as there were not many fast breaks besides one WJ goal and a handful of failed shots from the Vikes. Besides the one Wildcat goal, the Vikes played tremendous defense and achieved a smooth win over a talented Walter Johnson team.

The team next plays the DC Stars this Friday at 10 PM in Cabin John ice rink.