November 2, 2023

Football defeats Springbrook 23–6 in regional quarterfinals

By William English
November 3, 2023
Vassili Prokopenko

The football team (5–5) defeated the Springbrook Blue Devils (3–8) 23–6 Thursday night in the regional quarterfinals.

The game was a defensive stalemate throughout the first quarter, with the only score coming from a Whitman field goal late in the first quarter. The defense kept up the momentum with a pick-six by junior Nate Sullivan, giving Whitman a 100 lead. A late rushing touchdown by quarterback Connor Werkman provided the Vikings with a 17–0 advantage heading into halftime.

Coming out of the half, the Vike’s defense continued to apply pressure on the Blue Devils’ offense. The defense continued their shutout throughout the third quarter while the offense built up the lead. A rushing touchdown by senior Ben Schlotterer gave Whitman their biggest lead of the night at 23–0. Unfortunately, the defense lost their shutout halfway through the fourth quarter as Springbrook got on the board with a passing touchdown. This didn’t shake the Vikes as Whitman’s defensive unit returned to form and held down a 23–6 playoff victory for Whitman.

Senior receiver John Wayman felt extreme happiness and joy after clinching Whitman’s first playoff victory in over a decade. 

“The team feels extremely happy,” Wayman said. “Especially after losing to them last week, it felt really good.”

Whitman looks to continue their playoff run next Friday night, November 9, as they face the Blake Bengals (9–0).
