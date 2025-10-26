The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Inside the ring and mind: ‘The Smashing Machine’ reveals fighters’ psyche

By Sidney Ostrow
October 22, 2025
The movie opens with Kerr and Staples in good standing, but as Kerr’s addiction worsens and he becomes more withdrawn, their relationship starts to falter.

Upon hearing that a new movie stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, viewers may immediately assume they’re about to see a shallow action film. “The Smashing Machine” is not that film. Director Benny Safdie has used Johnson’s veteran acting to create a raw and powerful portrayal of the life of Mark Kerr, a pioneer of mixed martial arts (MMA).

“The Smashing Machine” is Safdie’s solo directorial debut, but he has previously co-directed alongside his brother Josh. Their notable works together include “Heaven Knows What” (2014), “Good Time” (2017) and “Uncut Gems” (2019) The Safdies have garnered a reputation for casting unserious actors in serious roles, such as Adam Sandler in “Uncut Gems,” a trend that has continued with Johnson. Safdie also has an impressive acting resume, with roles in “Oppenheimer” (2023), “Happy Gilmore 2” (2025) and more. 

Kerr, on whom the film is based, contributed to MMA’s widespread popularity. He was extremely successful, winning an NCAA Division 1 wrestling championship at Syracuse University and becoming a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, as well as being a member of the UFC Hall of Fame Pioneer Wing. The movie, also based on the 2002 documentary “The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr, only covers the years 1997 to 2000 of his career.

The movie portrays Kerr’s struggle with addiction to painkillers and resulting conflicts with his then-girlfriend, Dawn Staples (Emily Blunt). Johnson’s performance is masterful, exuding fervent emotion. Johnson depicts Kerr’s life of success, addiction and struggle masterfully, making the switch from blockbuster action to poignancy with ease.

Johnson’s experience as a pro wrestler in the same time period as Kerr might explain why he steps into this role so effortlessly. In an interview with the New York Times, Johnson said that he found the 2002 documentary to be powerful and “an alternate version of his own life.” 

Along with Johnson and Blunt, the film’s cast includes multiple professional combat athletes, including mixed martial artist Ryan Bader, former kickboxer Das Rutten and boxer Oleksandr Usyk, who currently holds the undisputed world heavyweight title. 

Another high point of the film is Safdie’s camerawork. His choice of 16mm film, often used in lower-budget productions, gives the film a grainy aesthetic that oozes authenticity. He also uses unconventional shots, often blurring frames and creating illusions. 

Johnson isn’t the only one who delivers a powerful performance — Blunt’s is just as gripping. The movie opens with Kerr and Staples in good standing, but as Kerr’s addiction worsens and he becomes more withdrawn, their relationship starts to falter. Blunt is brilliant, the perfect emotional complement to Johnson. The talented combination makes the relationship feel intensely real. 

The single weakness of the movie is that it doesn’t drill deeper into the stories of the characters. The movie focuses more on the plot than actually getting to know the central figures, which can make the film feel surface-level at times. Safdie attempts to develop characters, depicting Johnson’s gentleness and interest, for example, in gardening and cactuses. However, it feels like the movie doesn’t leave enough room for this to flourish.

All in all, “The Smashing Machine” is Johnson’s most potent performance to date, and while it lacks profundity, it’s a stunningly realistic portrayal of the highs and lows of stardom.

